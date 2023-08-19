22.2 C
London
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsUnion announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute
UK News

Union announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Record low rains threaten summer crops in India

INDIA is heading for its driest August in more...
Sports

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...
Entertainment

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...
Cricket

Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

PACE spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to...
Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi on portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says it was a challenge for...

A one-day strike next month is set to be staged by thousands of train drivers, their trade union announced on Friday (18). This action, which is part of a pay dispute spanning over a year, will have repercussions for passengers across the country during the bustling summer season.

Workers in various sectors across Britain have taken industrial action over the last year as wage rises fail to keep pace with high levels of inflation amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union said 13,000 drivers at 16 train companies, including FirstGroup-owned Avanti West Coast FGP.L, London North Eastern Railway (LNER), and West Midlands Trains, would walk out on September 1 and ban overtime the following day.

“We don’t want to take this action but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us,” ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said in the statement.

The workers have staged 11 days of strikes so far in the dispute which began last June.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said the union’s leadership has been refusing to put its “fair and reasonable offer” to the workers. It says the offer would increase the average driver base salary for a 4-day week without overtime to nearly 65,000 pounds ($82,609) from 60,000 pounds.

The last offer of an 8% pay rise over two years was rejected by ASLEF in April this year, with the union – which says most drivers have not had a pay rise in four years – having called it “risible” at the time.

“We urge the ASLEF leadership to acknowledge the substantial financial challenges facing the rail industry and work with us,” the RDG said.

Separately, around 20,000 railway staff who are part of the RMT trade union are due to strike on August 26 and September 2.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sentence review of speeding driver welcomed by family of pregnant crash victim

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Record low rains threaten summer crops in India

India News 0
INDIA is heading for its driest August in more...

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

Sports 0
ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...

Popular

Record low rains threaten summer crops in India

India News 0
INDIA is heading for its driest August in more...

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

Sports 0
ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc