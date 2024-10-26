17.8 C
UK News

UK’s Asian eateries push back against calorie labels on menus

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Earlier this year, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) called for a crackdown on local takeaways to provide more information in a bid to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis (Photo: iStock)

Restaurant and takeaway owners in the UK’s Asian food sector are opposing recent calls to include nutritional information like salt and calorie content on menus, arguing it would impose additional costs and administrative burdens on their small businesses. Many believe local councils and the government should focus on educating the public about healthy eating rather than placing this responsibility on small eateries.

 

In May, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) urged stricter regulations to address Britain’s obesity crisis, citing that many local takeaways currently avoid providing nutritional data. Chef Cyrus Todiwala, who has advocated for responsible food practices in Tower Hamlets, explained, “Everything boils down to cost and what they sell the food at… the bulk of the cheaper fast food outlets are not educated enough in food science or health issues, and it is not fair to blame them.”

 

Some takeaway owners, like Ruhul Tarafder of Jhal Chilli in Kent, point out the inherent health benefits of traditional dishes. Tarafder noted, “Indian food is healthy at the same time – haldi [turmeric] has scientifically proven benefits of eating Indian spices, contrary to popular belief.”

- Advertisement -

 

However, figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that the rising costs of ingredients and consumer spending cutbacks are already putting pressure on these businesses, with Indian takeaway prices up 5% from last year. Chef Nafees Ali highlighted the longstanding appeal of traditional offerings, stating, “If you eat Indian food in general, you won’t be checking your calories – it is old school comfort food.”

 

Government statistics also suggest that dietary habits among Black, South Asian, and Chinese communities are below the national average in meeting recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake. Chef Manju Malhi expressed doubt over the effectiveness of mandatory calorie displays, questioning if they would actually impact customers’ choices.

Shelbin MS

Popular

