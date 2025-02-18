Majority in UK view international students as beneficial to economy

Majority of Britons Back International Students, Citing Economic Benefits

A new study by British Future has revealed that 61 percent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration. The research highlights strong public backing for the economic contributions of international students, with 49 percent of respondents stating they positively impact the UK economy.

The report, Studying and Staying: Public Attitudes Towards International Students, was published on Sunday and explores public perceptions of the role international students play in the UK. It found that 59 percent of respondents believe universities would face funding challenges without higher fees from international students, while only 27 percent of participants favored reducing student migration.

The survey, conducted in June 2024 by Focaldata, involved a nationally representative sample of 2,089 adults. Focus groups were also organized in different parts of the UK to discuss issues such as funding, economic contributions, and post-graduation work opportunities for international students.

Heather Rolfe, Research Director at British Future, commented on the findings, stating, “Public awareness of international student migration remains limited, but support is strong.” Rolfe added that while universities benefit financially from international students, concerns about housing pressures and fair treatment of home students must also be addressed.

Polling conducted by ICM in 2014 showed similar results, with 59 percent opposing a reduction in international student numbers. The new research suggests this support has remained consistent over time. However, concerns were raised by some participants about the strain on local housing in areas with large student populations.