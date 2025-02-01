1.2 C
New York
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
UK News

Asian-origin bishop resigns following sexual assault allegations in Liverpool

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath (Photo: Church of England)

Bishop of Liverpool Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Bishop of Liverpool, Right Reverend Dr. John Perumbalath, announced his resignation on Thursday (30) after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were reported by Channel 4 News.

Perumbalath denied the allegations but stated that media coverage had made his position “untenable.” He added that he was stepping down immediately to prevent “a long period of uncertainty” for the diocese while the claims were investigated.

The allegations against Perumbalath first surfaced in 2023. According to him, a Church safeguarding team reviewed the claims and found them “unsubstantiated.” The first allegation was also investigated by police, who decided not to take further action.

“Despite this, media reports have treated me as guilty on all charges and presented these allegations as fact,” he said.

His resignation comes at a time of scrutiny for the Church of England. Earlier this month, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned over the Church’s handling of a separate abuse case involving Church-linked lawyer John Smyth. Welby’s temporary replacement, outgoing Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, has also faced criticism for his response to a past sexual abuse case.

The Diocese of Liverpool said it acknowledged Perumbalath’s decision and would continue to support those affected by the situation.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

