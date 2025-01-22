Gatwick’s second runway bid could undermine Heathrow expansion plans

The debate over UK airport expansion has heated up as Gatwick Airport seeks approval for a second runway. London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested that if Gatwick’s proposal is approved, it would make Heathrow Airport’s push for a third runway unnecessary.

The government is expected to decide on Gatwick’s application by February 27. The plan involves modifying an existing emergency runway for regular use by shifting it 12 meters north to comply with regulations. Gatwick claims the project could generate £1 billion annually for the UK economy and create 14,000 jobs.

Heathrow’s third runway, which received parliamentary approval in 2018, has faced delays due to legal and environmental challenges and has been on hold since the pandemic. However, Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye recently expressed hope for renewed government support to revive the project.

In response to a question during Mayor’s Question Time, Gareth Roberts, a Liberal Democrat Assembly member, asked whether Gatwick’s expansion could meet the capacity needs Heathrow has been advocating. Mayor Sadiq said, “If Gatwick were to… be given permission for a second runway, that would eliminate any possibility of a third runway at Heathrow.”

A Heathrow spokesperson defended the airport’s expansion plans, highlighting its critical role in supporting £200 billion of annual trade and global connectivity.

The Department for Transport has emphasized that any airport expansion must align with environmental obligations while contributing to economic growth.