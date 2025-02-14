Irish backpacker’s murderer found guilty in India

Vikat Bhagat Found Guilty for Rape and Murder of Irish Backpacker in Goa

An Indian court has convicted Vikat Bhagat for the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin. The 28-year-old from County Donegal was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017.

The verdict was delivered on Friday by the District and Sessions Court in South Goa, with sentencing scheduled for Monday. Bhagat could face life imprisonment, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

McLaughlin’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, and her sister, Joleen McLaughlin Brannigan, welcomed the verdict, stating, “Justice has finally been achieved.” They said the eight-year trial was marked by delays and challenges but expressed gratitude for the Indian legal system and hope that McLaughlin can now rest in peace.

The postmortem revealed brain damage and strangulation as the cause of death. McLaughlin had been in India for two weeks before her death, staying in a beach hut and attending Holi celebrations with friends. Her body was found by a local farmer the next day.

Tánaiste Simon Harris praised McLaughlin’s family for their resilience, saying he hoped the verdict brought them closure. Her body was repatriated to Donegal with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and she is buried in Buncrana.