23.9 C
New York
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsRecent data shows modest rise in life expectancy in England and Wales
UK News

Recent data shows modest rise in life expectancy in England and Wales

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The ONS attributed this decline to the increased mortality rates during the pandemic, which significantly impacted life expectancy figures between 2018 and 2020. (Representational image: iStock)

Related stories

UK News

Starmer pushes for investment at London Summit, promises to cut red tape

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing an audience of global...
UK News

Record spike in religious hate crimes in England and Wales

The number of reported religious hate crimes in England...
UK News

Family testimony reveals bullying and racism in trainee officer’s experience before tragic death

An inquest at Rochdale coroner’s court is currently underway,...
UK News

Four, including toddler, dead as Channel crossings hit record high

Four migrants, including a two-year-old boy, died on Saturday...
UK News

UK lawmakers to debate assisted dying bill amid growing support

The UK Parliament is set to debate a proposal...

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), life expectancy in England and Wales has risen to 79.0 years for males and 83.0 years for females for the period of 2021 to 2023. This marks an increase of 13 weeks for males and 11 weeks for females compared to 2020 to 2022, when life expectancy figures were 78.8 years for males and 82.8 years for females.

However, the report notes that life expectancy remains lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, compared to 2017 to 2019, life expectancy has decreased by 26 weeks for males and 13 weeks for females. The ONS has attributed this decline to increased mortality rates during the pandemic, which had a significant impact on life expectancy figures from 2018 to 2020.

Despite the current figures, the ONS has indicated that a lower period life expectancy does not mean that children born between 2021 and 2023 will have shorter lives, as mortality rates may change throughout their lifetimes.

Kerry Gadsdon from the ONS stated, “In the latter part of the 20th century and the first decade of the 21st century, we witnessed notable increases in life expectancy due to improvements in health, lifestyles, and working conditions. However, since 2011 these increases have slowed.”

Gadsdon further explained, “Period life expectancy figures are another way of showing the mortality rates in each period, so higher mortality during the coronavirus pandemic has led to lower life expectancy figures in 2021 to 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic period. As we move away from the pandemic, we are starting to see period life expectancy recover, but it remains to be seen if improvements overall will remain slow or increase into the future.”

- Advertisement -

This data underscores the enduring impact of the pandemic on mortality rates, alongside early indications of a recovery in life expectancy.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Starmer pushes for investment at London Summit, promises to cut red tape

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amid divorce rumors, Abhishek Bachchan skips Aishwarya Rai’s family gathering

Entertainment 0
Speculation about the state of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya...

Trump campaign accuses UK’s Labour Party of interfering in US election

News 0
Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the...

Xi and Modi focus on strengthening relations during BRICS Summit

India News 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc