UK temporarily halts some arms exports to Israel over conflict concerns

The UK government announced the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel on Monday, citing concerns that these weapons could potentially be used in violations of international humanitarian law. This decision was revealed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Parliament, following a review of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Lammy clarified that the suspension would specifically apply to military items that could be deployed in the Gaza conflict, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, and drones. However, the suspension notably does not extend to components for Israel’s F-35 stealth fighter jets.

The decision has sparked reactions from various quarters. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed disappointment, while rights groups like Amnesty International criticized the exemption of F-35 parts. Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, stated that the decision fell short of addressing the broader issue of arms transfers to Israel.

- Advertisement -

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also condemned the decision, suggesting it could damage the UK’s relationship with Israel. “Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies,” Mirvis warned.

Since taking office in July, the Labour government has largely continued the previous administration’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, including calls for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. The suspension of arms licenses does not indicate a shift in this broader policy, as Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense while stressing that the decision is not a judgment on Israel’s conduct in the conflict.

The UK government has previously faced legal challenges from rights groups over its arms exports to Israel. These challenges are based on the argument that such exports may contravene Britain’s own strategic licensing criteria, which prohibit weapons sales if there is a clear risk of their use in international humanitarian law violations.