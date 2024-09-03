15.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
UK News
UK News

Survivors of Grenfell Tower fire question effectiveness of upcoming final report

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A woman pushes a stroller past a graffiti wall dedicated to Grenfell Tower, ahead of the publishing of the second report of the UK public inquiry into the deadly 2017 Grenfell fire, in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors and families of victims remain concerned that justice will not be fully served, even as the final report of the public inquiry is set to be released on Wednesday. The fire, which killed 72 people, including Shah Aghlani’s aunt and disabled mother, exposed severe safety issues and inequalities in Britain.

The fire’s rapid spread was attributed to flammable cladding used during the 2016 refurbishment of the 23-story social housing block in west London. Despite widespread outcry and subsequent efforts to remove such cladding from buildings across the UK and Europe, many structures remain unsafe, with 4,630 buildings still needing remediation as of July 2024.

Survivors and victims’ families have campaigned for years to address these dangers, but they have also faced delays in the pursuit of criminal charges. The inquiry, initially intended to uncover the truth and lead to justice, has postponed any criminal proceedings until at least 2026. Shah Aghlani, who lost two family members in the fire, said, “It’s very painful for us, who lost a loved one, to see their death going in vain. It actually stops us from coming to a closure.”

The upcoming report is expected to focus on the choice of cladding materials, with testimony from those involved in the refurbishment, including architects, contractors, and cladding manufacturers. However, the delay in legal action has left many feeling that justice has been denied.

Kimia Zabihyan of the Grenfell Next of Kin group echoed this frustration, stating, “It actually got in the way of criminal prosecution.” Local residents like Marcia Robinson, who manages a community memorial site for the victims, continue to call for accountability, underscoring the ongoing impact of the tragedy.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

