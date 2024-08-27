28.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
UK News

Starmer prepares public for difficult economic outlook, points to Conservative legacy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Starmer's comments follow accusations that Labour is laying the groundwork for tax increases, despite pre-election promises to avoid such measures.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will caution the public that Britain’s economic challenges are far from over, warning that life will “get worse” before it improves. This marks his first significant address since taking office, where he is expected to focus on the impact of the previous Conservative government’s policies.

 

Starmer is set to criticize the “economic black hole” he claims was inherited from the Conservatives, emphasizing the need for honest communication about the tough choices ahead. “Frankly, things will get worse before we get better,” he is expected to say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.

 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that difficult decisions about spending cuts or tax increases are inevitable. Critics have accused Labour of preparing the public for unpopular measures despite earlier promises to avoid tax hikes.

Starmer’s speech will likely touch on recent social unrest, with the prime minister attributing the riots to “14 years of populism and failure” under Conservative rule. The unrest followed a stabbing incident that led to the deaths of three young girls, sparking far-right violence fueled by misinformation.

 

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller criticized Starmer’s leadership, accusing him of mismanagement and fabricating a financial crisis to justify potential tax increases.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

