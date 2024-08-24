22.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
UK News

Starmer calls for frank discussions with China on key issues

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Keir Starmer (Photo: Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of having frank and honest discussions with China during a phone call with President Xi Jinping on Friday (23). He emphasized that while economic ties should be strengthened, areas of disagreement, such as Hong Kong and human rights, must also be addressed openly.

 

During the call, the leaders discussed cooperation in sectors like trade, the economy, and education, with a focus on global security and climate change as permanent members of the UN Security Council. Xi, as reported by Xinhua, expressed hope that Britain would maintain an objective and rational perspective on China.

 

Starmer’s government has planned a comprehensive review of the UK-China relationship to navigate the complexities of dealing with Beijing. The call, reportedly initiated by the UK, also covered cooperation in finance, the green economy, and artificial intelligence.

Chinese state media confirmed that Xi congratulated Starmer on his Labour party’s recent electoral victory and reiterated China’s readiness for equal-footed dialogue to enhance mutual understanding and trust. The Chinese embassy in London stated that Starmer confirmed the UK’s consistent stance on Taiwan, despite ongoing tensions.

 

Shelbin MS

