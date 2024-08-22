23.7 C
New York
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsFifth body found as search for missing yacht passengers continues
UK News

Fifth body found as search for missing yacht passengers continues

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Rescuers carry a body after divers return in Porticello harbor near Palermo, on August 22, 2024, three days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

Rescue teams in Sicily have resumed their search for...
UK News

London court to hear case of teenagers charged with terror offenses

Two teenagers, Rex William Henry Clark and Sofija Vinogradova,...
UK News

Over 1,000 arrested following anti-immigration riots and racist attacks

Authorities have reported that over 1,000 individuals have been...
UK News

Shabana Mahmood highlights long-term challenges following recent riots

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has highlighted the enduring challenges...
UK News

Indian students remain largest group in UK universities

Indian students have retained their position as the largest...

The search for six missing people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily has led to the recovery of five bodies. The 56-meter British-flagged yacht was anchored near Porticello when it was struck by a waterspout on Monday morning, causing it to sink within minutes.

 

The yacht, known as the Bayesian, had 21 people on board, 15 of whom were rescued. Among the survivors were Lynch’s wife and a woman with a one-year-old baby. The recovered bodies include those of some of the missing, though their identities have not been confirmed.

 

Emergency responders retrieved four bodies on Wednesday, and a fifth was later found but had not yet been brought to shore. The coast guard described the recovery effort as challenging due to the depth of the wreckage and the confined spaces within the yacht.

- Advertisement -

 

Lynch, who was celebrating his acquittal in a U.S. fraud case, was on board with his daughter, his lawyer, and others. The survivors have described the incident as “apocalyptic,” with one detailing the darkness and chaos that ensued as the yacht sank.

 

Italian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, including the impact of the waterspout and the condition of the yacht at the time. U.K. marine accident inspectors are also assisting in the investigation. The search and recovery operation is set to resume on Thursday.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Taylor Swift opens up about fear and guilt after Vienna concert cancellations due to attack threat from Islamic State group

Entertainment 0
Taylor Swift recently shared that the cancellation of her...

Berlin startup Tomorrow Bio offers hope of revival with $222,000 cryogenic preservation service

News 0
A Berlin-based startup, Tomorrow Bio, is making headlines by...

Gus Walz inspires at DNC: Tim Walz highlights son’s unique abilities and disability rights

News 0
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is running as the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc