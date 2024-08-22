Fifth body found as search for missing yacht passengers continues

The search for six missing people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily has led to the recovery of five bodies. The 56-meter British-flagged yacht was anchored near Porticello when it was struck by a waterspout on Monday morning, causing it to sink within minutes.

The yacht, known as the Bayesian, had 21 people on board, 15 of whom were rescued. Among the survivors were Lynch’s wife and a woman with a one-year-old baby. The recovered bodies include those of some of the missing, though their identities have not been confirmed.

Emergency responders retrieved four bodies on Wednesday, and a fifth was later found but had not yet been brought to shore. The coast guard described the recovery effort as challenging due to the depth of the wreckage and the confined spaces within the yacht.

Lynch, who was celebrating his acquittal in a U.S. fraud case, was on board with his daughter, his lawyer, and others. The survivors have described the incident as “apocalyptic,” with one detailing the darkness and chaos that ensued as the yacht sank.

Italian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, including the impact of the waterspout and the condition of the yacht at the time. U.K. marine accident inspectors are also assisting in the investigation. The search and recovery operation is set to resume on Thursday.