British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

By: Shelbin MS

FILE PHOTO: Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London, Britain March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls.

Rescue teams in Sicily have resumed their search for six missing people, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, after a luxury yacht sank during a storm. The 56-meter yacht, “Bayesian,” which was anchored near Porticello, was struck by severe weather on Monday, leaving one dead and six unaccounted for, including Lynch, his daughter, and two prominent business figures.

 

Mike Lynch, best known for founding the software company Autonomy in 1996, spent years fighting fraud charges related to the company’s sale to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011. HP accused Lynch of accounting irregularities that led to an $8.8 billion write-off, sparking one of the largest legal battles in corporate history.

 

Lynch and a colleague were found to have concealed a “fire sale” of hardware and engaged in reselling schemes, according to a 2022 ruling by the High Court in London. U.S. authorities also charged Lynch with wire fraud and conspiracy, seeking his extradition. Despite attempts to block extradition, Lynch was eventually tried in San Francisco, where he was acquitted of all charges and later released from house arrest.

Autonomy, the company Lynch founded, became a significant player in the tech industry, using patented algorithms to search and organize complex data. The company’s sale to HP for $11 billion ($8.5bn) was lauded at the time but later mired in controversy.

 

The yacht incident in Sicily claimed the life of Ricardo Thomas, the onboard chef, with fifteen others, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, managing to escape. Specialist divers have been working to access the sunken vessel, which lies at a depth of 50 meters, though obstacles have hindered progress.

 

Shelbin MS

