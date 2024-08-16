29.3 C
London court to hear case of teenagers charged with terror offenses

By: Shelbin MS

The Metropolitan Police have charged the pair with what they describe as ‘extremely serious charges’.(Photo: Getty Images)

Two teenagers, Rex William Henry Clark and Sofija Vinogradova, are scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing charges related to extreme right-wing terrorism. The Metropolitan Police have charged Clark, 18, from Ilford, with preparation of terrorist acts under the 2006 Terrorism Act. Vinogradova, 19, from Cheshunt, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of collecting information useful for terrorism.

 

The charges stem from a proactive investigation by the Counter Terrorism Command unit. Both suspects are in custody. Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has emphasized the seriousness of the charges but requested that the public refrain from speculation and allow the legal process to proceed. He assured that there is no wider threat connected to this investigation and clarified that it is not related to recent far-right riots in England and Northern Ireland.

 

Vinogradova’s initial arrest on August 4 was for possessing a firearm. She was bailed but re-arrested on August 10 along with Clark.

