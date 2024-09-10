24.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsPrincess Catherine completes chemotherapy, focuses on recovery
UK News

Princess Catherine completes chemotherapy, focuses on recovery

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Princess of Wales said the past months have given her and Prince William a chance to reflect on what truly matters, particularly love and family. (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

UK temporarily halts some arms exports to Israel over conflict concerns

The UK government announced the suspension of 30 out...
UK News

Survivors of Grenfell Tower fire question effectiveness of upcoming final report

Seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors and...
UK News

Starmer prepares public for difficult economic outlook, points to Conservative legacy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will caution the public that...
UK News

Starmer calls for frank discussions with China on key issues

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of...
UK News

Fifth body found as search for missing yacht passengers continues

The search for six missing people, including British tech...

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focusing on recovery. In a video shared on Monday, the Princess appeared with her family — Prince William and their three children — at their Norfolk home, where she spoke about the challenges of the past nine months.

 

“As the summer ends, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said.

 

The Princess first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, when she shared that she would step back from royal duties to prioritize her treatment. The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

- Advertisement -

 

Reflecting on the experience, she said, “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.” She emphasized that the journey had made her family appreciate love and support more than ever.

 

In the video, footage shows the family spending time together, including moments with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess will work from home as she continues to recover, with a gradual return to public duties expected. Her next major appearance is likely to be at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK temporarily halts some arms exports to Israel over conflict concerns

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

A 3-year-old girl wins the hearts of netizens by singing ‘Titanic’ song with a pianist

Trending 0
A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing My...

Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

India News 0
During his visit to the United States, Congress leader...

Rahul Gandhi says Congress faced unfair conditions during general election

News 0
Amitav Ghosh’s book Smoke and Ashes: Opium’s Hidden Histories...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc