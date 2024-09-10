Princess Catherine completes chemotherapy, focuses on recovery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focusing on recovery. In a video shared on Monday, the Princess appeared with her family — Prince William and their three children — at their Norfolk home, where she spoke about the challenges of the past nine months.

“As the summer ends, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said.

The Princess first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, when she shared that she would step back from royal duties to prioritize her treatment. The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

Reflecting on the experience, she said, “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.” She emphasized that the journey had made her family appreciate love and support more than ever.

In the video, footage shows the family spending time together, including moments with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess will work from home as she continues to recover, with a gradual return to public duties expected. Her next major appearance is likely to be at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November.