UK Police reform plan faces crisis as minority officers withdraw support

The US’s National Black Police Association (NBPA) has retracted its support for the police chiefs’ leading strategy to combat racial discrimination within the force. Representing a significant number of minority ethnic officers, the NBPA has accused police leadership of failing to honor reform promises and fostering a “toxic” workplace that hinders the progression of Black and Asian officers.

Inspector Andy George, president of the NBPA, expressed grave concerns: “We believe that the working environment is toxic and the views of Black people and civil society organizations are neither listened to nor valued. This is not an environment that the NBPA can endorse.” The association will soon decide whether their boycott of the plan will become permanent, underscoring that the current approach is untenable.

The NBPA’s condemnation is part of a larger discontent with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) race action plan, introduced in 2020 in response to widespread demands for change following George Floyd’s death in the United States.

Neil Basu, former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, described the situation as a “disastrous” moment for policing, highlighting that communities would be disheartened by the unmet promises. Basu, now an advisor to the Labour Party, indicated that this issue could become a priority for a future government.

The NBPA has also alleged that some police leaders are creating their own minority ethnic officer groups to undermine the association’s influence and suppress dissent. An employment tribunal involving an officer linked to the chiefs’ plan is set to begin next week.

In light of the NBPA’s withdrawal, police chiefs are engaging in urgent discussions to address these concerns and prevent further damage to their credibility on racial matters. Gavin Stephens, chair of the NPCC, acknowledged the need for ongoing dialogue with the NBPA and noted recent efforts to realign the plan under new leadership since September 2023. He stated, “We plan on publishing our first-ever progress report on the plan in a matter of weeks.”