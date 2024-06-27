20.6 C
New York
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsSunak and Starmer clash over wealth and leadership in final debate
UK News

Sunak and Starmer clash over wealth and leadership in final debate

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (L) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) debate on stage during the BBC election TV debate at Nottingham Trent University on June 26, 2024 in Nottingham, England (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Four arrested for trespassing at prime minister Sunak’s home

Police detained four individuals on Tuesday after they entered...
UK News

Many Diwalis have come and gone without a India-UK trade deal: Labour slams Tories

The UK’s Labour Party, on Monday (24) in opposition,...
Headline news

Report reveals stark pay disparities among influencers by race

A recent study has uncovered significant pay disparities among...
UK News

Government mulls response to NHS data theft by Russian hackers

In light of the substantial data breach impacting London...
UK News

Sunak ‘angry’ as election betting allegations surface

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his fury over accusations...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced off in their final debate before the upcoming election, each attacking the other’s credibility and leadership. During Wednesday’s debate, Sunak questioned Starmer’s positions on migration and other key issues, while Starmer criticised Sunak’s wealth, suggesting it alienated him from the concerns of ordinary Britons.

Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails Labour by roughly 20 points in the polls, accused Starmer of misleading the public on critical issues such as immigration, taxes, and women’s rights. He urged voters to be wary of Labour’s promises. In response, Starmer contended that Sunak’s affluence distanced him from the struggles faced by many families.

“Part of the problem we have with this prime minister is that his lived world is millions of miles away from the lived worlds of individuals across the country,” Starmer remarked, alluding to Sunak’s grasp of current economic hardships.

Immigration was a pivotal topic, with Sunak challenging Starmer’s proposals for repatriating migrants. He criticised the viability of negotiating with regimes in countries like Iran and Afghanistan. “Is he going to sit down with the Iranian Ayatollah? Are you going to try and do a deal with the Taliban? It’s completely nonsensical. You are taking people for fools,” Sunak stated.

As the debate progressed, both leaders faced scrutiny from the audience. One participant, Robert, echoed a sentiment shared by many, questioning whether Sunak and Starmer were the best candidates for prime minister. “Are you two really the best

- Advertisement -

we’ve got to be the next prime minister of our great country?” he asked, receiving applause from the audience.

Despite the intense exchanges, a YouGov snap poll declared the debate a tie, with both leaders garnering equal support. This stalemate underscores the competitive nature of the forthcoming election.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Four arrested for trespassing at prime minister Sunak’s home

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ben Affleck spotted with his wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

Entertainment 0
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might not be getting...

US awaits India’s probe results in Khalistani leader Pannun’s assassination plot

Headline news 0
The US is waiting for the results of India's...

Indian truck driver’s interview outside his US mansion sparks viral debate on life abroad

News 0
The trends of viral videos are never-ending, there is...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc