Sunak and Starmer clash over wealth and leadership in final debate

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced off in their final debate before the upcoming election, each attacking the other’s credibility and leadership. During Wednesday’s debate, Sunak questioned Starmer’s positions on migration and other key issues, while Starmer criticised Sunak’s wealth, suggesting it alienated him from the concerns of ordinary Britons.

Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails Labour by roughly 20 points in the polls, accused Starmer of misleading the public on critical issues such as immigration, taxes, and women’s rights. He urged voters to be wary of Labour’s promises. In response, Starmer contended that Sunak’s affluence distanced him from the struggles faced by many families.

“Part of the problem we have with this prime minister is that his lived world is millions of miles away from the lived worlds of individuals across the country,” Starmer remarked, alluding to Sunak’s grasp of current economic hardships.

Immigration was a pivotal topic, with Sunak challenging Starmer’s proposals for repatriating migrants. He criticised the viability of negotiating with regimes in countries like Iran and Afghanistan. “Is he going to sit down with the Iranian Ayatollah? Are you going to try and do a deal with the Taliban? It’s completely nonsensical. You are taking people for fools,” Sunak stated.

As the debate progressed, both leaders faced scrutiny from the audience. One participant, Robert, echoed a sentiment shared by many, questioning whether Sunak and Starmer were the best candidates for prime minister. “Are you two really the best

we’ve got to be the next prime minister of our great country?” he asked, receiving applause from the audience.

Despite the intense exchanges, a YouGov snap poll declared the debate a tie, with both leaders garnering equal support. This stalemate underscores the competitive nature of the forthcoming election.