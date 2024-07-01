Conservative Party faces fundraising challenges ahead of general election

In a challenging start to the election campaign, the Conservative Party has seen a steep decline in its fundraising efforts. According to reports, the Tories raised just $290,000 from private donors in the first two weeks of the campaign. This figure contrasts sharply with Labour’s successful fundraising, which amounted to $4.4 million in the same period.

During the 2019 election campaign under Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party managed to bring in almost $9 million within the first two weeks. This year’s initial fortnight has seen the party struggling significantly in comparison, gathering less than $900,000 in total contributions.

Among the donations received by the Tories, the largest was $50,000 from Bestway, a company owned by Tory peer Zameer Choudrey. In addition, Malik Karim of Fenchurch Advisory, a finance firm, made a significant individual donation of $12,500, as recorded by the Electoral Commission.

- Advertisement -

Labour’s fundraising success contrasts sharply, with the party receiving $5.3 million in contributions during the same two-week period. This shift in financial support could be influenced by current pollsters favoring Labour in the upcoming July 4 general elections.