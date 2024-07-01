23.9 C
New York
Monday, July 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsConservative Party faces fundraising challenges ahead of general election
UK News

Conservative Party faces fundraising challenges ahead of general election

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

UK Police reform plan faces crisis as minority officers withdraw support

The US’s National Black Police Association (NBPA) has retracted...
UK News

Sunak and Starmer clash over wealth and leadership in final debate

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir...
UK News

Four arrested for trespassing at prime minister Sunak’s home

Police detained four individuals on Tuesday after they entered...
UK News

Many Diwalis have come and gone without a India-UK trade deal: Labour slams Tories

The UK’s Labour Party, on Monday (24) in opposition,...
Headline news

Report reveals stark pay disparities among influencers by race

A recent study has uncovered significant pay disparities among...

In a challenging start to the election campaign, the Conservative Party has seen a steep decline in its fundraising efforts. According to reports, the Tories raised just $290,000 from private donors in the first two weeks of the campaign. This figure contrasts sharply with Labour’s successful fundraising, which amounted to $4.4 million in the same period.

 

During the 2019 election campaign under Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party managed to bring in almost $9 million within the first two weeks. This year’s initial fortnight has seen the party struggling significantly in comparison, gathering less than $900,000 in total contributions.

 

Among the donations received by the Tories, the largest was $50,000 from Bestway, a company owned by Tory peer Zameer Choudrey. In addition, Malik Karim of Fenchurch Advisory, a finance firm, made a significant individual donation of $12,500, as recorded by the Electoral Commission.

- Advertisement -

 

Labour’s fundraising success contrasts sharply, with the party receiving $5.3 million in contributions during the same two-week period. This shift in financial support could be influenced by current pollsters favoring Labour in the upcoming July 4 general elections.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK Police reform plan faces crisis as minority officers withdraw support

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

US lawmakers pledge support against discrimination, Hinduphobia

Headline news 0
Prominent American lawmakers have pledged to support Indian Americans...

‘My best is yet to come’: Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on 24 Years in Bollywood

Entertainment 0
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared that she is...

Virat Kohli’s Instagram post sets new record in India

Cricket 0
Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc