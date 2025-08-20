Tyler West proposes to Molly Rainford in Mykonos: Engagement confirmed

Highlights:

Tyler West proposed to Molly Rainford during a sunset holiday in Mykonos.

Molly accepted, and the couple shared the moment on Instagram: “Found our forever. 10.8.2025.”

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and grew close during the live tour.

EastEnders co-stars and celebrity friends congratulated the couple online. - Advertisement -

Tyler West continues as a Kiss FM presenter; Molly remains on EastEnders.

Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has officially confirmed his engagement to actress and singer Molly Rainford after a romantic proposal in Mykonos, Greece. The couple shared the moment online, receiving an outpouring of congratulations from family, friends, and fellow celebrities.

The news has drawn attention not just from Strictly fans but also from Molly’s EastEnders colleagues and Tyler’s radio and television community. Their engagement marks a significant step in a relationship that began after they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Tyler West’s Proposal in Mykonos

The engagement took place during a holiday in Mykonos, where Tyler West got down on one knee on a windy balcony at sunset. The moment was filmed and shared on Instagram, showing Tyler addressing Molly with the words:

“I don’t know where to start, so I’m hoping you can continue making me the luckiest man on this Earth, like you do every single day. So baby, will you marry me?”

Molly, visibly emotional, accepted immediately. Tyler responded with excitement, saying:

“Yes! Get in! That’s what I’m talking about.”

The couple posted the video online with the caption: “Found our forever. 10.8.2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Rainford (@mollyrainford)

How Tyler West and Molly Rainford Met

Tyler West first met Molly Rainford in 2022 when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. Tyler was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell but was eliminated in week seven. Molly, dancing with Carlos Gu, reached the grand finale.

Although there was no romance during the show itself, their friendship developed during the Strictly live tour. Reflecting on that period, Molly said:

“It developed towards the end of the tour because we’d spent so much time together and we were really good friends. Everyone on Strictly was so excited for us.”

By March 2023, the pair confirmed their relationship publicly. In early 2024, Tyler West and Molly moved in together in London, further cementing their commitment before this recent engagement.

Celebrity Reaction to Tyler West’s Engagement

The announcement sparked widespread congratulations across social media. Molly’s EastEnders co-stars were among the first to comment. Actress Patsy Palmer described the proposal as “so beautiful, perfect.” Aaron Thiara added: “The sunset, the wind, the music. I’m not crying…” Jacqueline Jossa wrote: “Omg I can’t breathe,” while Louisa Lytton commented: “MOLLYYYYY, congratulations guys xxxxx.”

Fellow radio presenters and Strictly alumni Fleur East and Melvin Odoom also shared their happiness for the couple. JLS singer Marvin Humes praised them as “two incredible people who are just perfect for each other.”

These responses highlight the strong network of support surrounding Tyler West and Molly as they take the next step in their relationship.

Tyler West’s Career and Personal Reflections

Outside of his engagement, Tyler West continues to maintain a busy career. He is well known as a presenter on Kiss FM and has built a reputation as a popular television personality. Following the engagement, he appeared on Lorraine to discuss the proposal, revealing that he had bought the ring “a very long time ago.”

Speaking about his relationship with Molly, Tyler said:

“We cry and laugh every single day. She genuinely is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Molly Rainford, meanwhile, continues in her role as Anna Knight on EastEnders, a part she has played since 2023.

What’s Next for Tyler West and Molly Rainford?

For now, Tyler West and Molly Rainford are preparing for married life while pursuing their individual careers in broadcasting and acting. Their engagement has also generated interest among Strictly Come Dancing fans, as the show is set to return to BBC One this autumn with its 2025 line-up.

The couple’s announcement stands out as a rare romantic success story linked to Strictly, a programme often discussed in connection with the so-called “Strictly curse.” In this case, the dance competition not only introduced Tyler West and Molly Rainford but also helped set the foundation for a lasting partnership.