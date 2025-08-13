Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing 2025’

Highlights:

Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke confirmed as contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Goldstein becomes the first full-series contestant with Down syndrome, marking a milestone in representation.

Clarke brings his online and podcast audience, adding digital influence to the show.

The series starts on 20 September 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

BBC implements extra welfare measures to support all participants during rehearsals and live shows.

The BBC has confirmed that Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke will join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Their participation adds both a milestone in representation and a boost in digital audience reach to the popular dance competition. The 23rd series will begin on 20 September 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke Bring Unique Backgrounds to Strictly 2025

Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke join a diverse line-up of celebrities, including actors, athletes, and performers from different industries. Goldstein will make history as the first contestant with Down syndrome to participate in a full series of the show. Clarke, a well-known online personality, enters the competition with a large following across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and his Useless Hotline podcast.

Goldstein gained international recognition through campaigns with Gucci Beauty and Adidas, and became the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said:

“I’m ready to do it with glitter, glamour, and make some magic on that dancefloor.”

Clarke, known to his audience as George Clarkey, built his platform through comedic commentary and viral content. On BBC Radio 1, he announced his participation, saying he has “no idea what he’s doing” but is “excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

Significance of Ellie Goldstein’s Participation

Ellie Goldstein’s inclusion in Strictly Come Dancing 2025 marks a significant development for disability representation on British television. Her career extends beyond modelling into acting, with roles such as in CBBC’s Malory Towers. She has also collaborated with brands like Mattel’s Barbie, further broadening perceptions of inclusion in mainstream media.

Producers see her role as an opportunity to showcase how live entertainment can adapt to and support performers with learning disabilities, both in rehearsals and during live broadcasts. The move aligns with the BBC’s broader efforts to increase diversity in its programming.

What George Clarke Brings to the Show

For Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke, their joint casting is about more than personal milestones. Clarke brings an established digital audience, which could help the programme appeal to younger viewers. His podcast The Useless Hotline has expanded from online episodes to live UK tours, demonstrating his reach beyond social media.

Producers are likely to use Clarke’s influence to generate behind-the-scenes engagement, encouraging social media interaction and potentially increasing viewership across different platforms.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Line-Up and Format

The 23rd series will run from September to December 2025 and will feature the traditional themed weeks, celebrity–professional pairings, and the Blackpool special. Alongside Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke, confirmed participants include:

Dani Dyer

Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Balvinder Sopal

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

La Voix

Chris Robshaw

Professional pairings will be revealed during the launch show in September. Goldstein has expressed interest in being partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, while Clarke has indicated that his approach to rehearsals will be light-hearted but committed.

BBC’s New Welfare Measures

The BBC has implemented additional welfare and safety protocols for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Following past concerns regarding professional conduct, the changes include placing chaperones in rehearsal spaces, increasing the number of welfare producers, and providing additional training.

These measures aim to ensure that all participants — including those like Goldstein who may require tailored support — have a safe and positive experience during their time on the show.

Anticipated Impact of Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke’s Casting

The combination of Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke is expected to broaden Strictly’s audience reach. Goldstein’s presence is likely to draw attention from advocates and audiences interested in greater representation for people with disabilities, while Clarke’s digital footprint may attract younger viewers and online engagement.

Their casting also reflects a wider trend in entertainment towards integrating mainstream broadcast television with online influencer culture, creating crossover appeal between traditional TV audiences and digital communities.

When to Watch

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will premiere on 20 September 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer. The professional pairings for Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke will be revealed in the launch episode. The series will run until December, culminating in the live final where one celebrity–professional pair will lift the glitterball trophy.

With Goldstein breaking new ground in representation and Clarke bringing his digital influence to the competition, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is set to deliver a season that combines tradition, inclusivity, and new audience engagement.