Kartik Aaryan teams up with Shimit Amin for true-story Air Force drama ‘Captain India’

Kartik Aaryan to star in Captain India as an Air Force pilot.

Directed by Shimit Amin, marking his return to directing after several years.

Based on a true story, with a “tight screenplay” developed by Amin.

Filming scheduled from March to July 2026 in India and Morocco.

Planned release in the first half of 2027.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects include Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, an untitled Anurag Basu love story, and Nagzilla.

Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate for the first time with director Shimit Amin in the upcoming feature film Captain India. The project, written and produced by Harman Baweja, will be filmed in India and Morocco. It is based on a true story and will see Kartik Aaryan in the role of an Air Force pilot.

The film marks Shimit Amin’s return to directing after titles such as Ab Tak Chhappan, Chak De! India, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Production sources have confirmed that Amin and Kartik Aaryan had been in discussions for more than a year before finalising this project.

Story and Production Timeline

Captain India will be shot between March and July 2026, with the release planned for the first half of 2027. Kartik Aaryan will portray a central character inspired by real events in the Air Force. According to production insiders, Amin has worked on a “tight screenplay” to ensure the narrative remains engaging and factually grounded.

Location scouting for Captain India has already been completed in Morocco, with selected sites in India also confirmed. The production will balance authenticity in depicting Air Force operations with cinematic storytelling, aiming to present a grounded and accurate portrayal of the events.

Kartik Aaryan’s Expanding Film Line-Up

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan continues to balance commercial blockbusters with diverse roles. His current projects include:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, scheduled for a 2026 release.

– Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, scheduled for a 2026 release. Untitled Love Story – Directed by Anurag Basu, also planned for 2026.

– Directed by Anurag Basu, also planned for 2026. Nagzilla – Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, to be completed before filming Captain India.

This approach reflects Kartik Aaryan’s growing versatility as an actor, working across genres from comedy and romance to action dramas based on real events.

Shimit Amin’s Return to the Director’s Chair

Shimit Amin is recognised for his work on critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Captain India will be his first directorial project in several years, and industry observers note that his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan is a notable development in Hindi cinema. Amin’s previous films have been praised for tight narratives and realistic portrayals, qualities that are expected to be central to Captain India.

According to sources close to the production, Amin’s decision to return with this project was influenced by the strength of the true story and the suitability of Kartik Aaryan for the lead role. The film is expected to focus on themes of courage, discipline, and national service, while also highlighting personal challenges faced by Air Force officers.

Anticipation for Captain India

Given the combination of Kartik Aaryan’s rising star power and Shimit Amin’s track record, Captain India is already generating interest among both audiences and the film industry. The release in the first half of 2027 positions it as a potential major box-office contender.

Industry analysts point out that Kartik Aaryan’s involvement in a fact-based military drama marks a departure from his usual urban comedies and romantic roles, signalling an expansion in his career choices. Amin’s directorial style is expected to complement this shift, creating a film that balances realism with mainstream appeal.

Kartik Aaryan’s Growing Impact in Bollywood

In recent years, Kartik Aaryan has moved beyond his initial image as a youth-comedy actor to take on more varied roles. His filmography now includes a mix of commercial hits, romantic dramas, and socially relevant stories. By agreeing to star in Captain India, Kartik Aaryan demonstrates an interest in projects that combine entertainment with real-life inspiration.

This aligns with a broader trend in Bollywood towards content-driven cinema, where audiences are increasingly drawn to films inspired by actual events. For Kartik Aaryan, the role of an Air Force pilot in a story grounded in truth presents both a professional challenge and an opportunity to reach new segments of viewers.