Demi Lovato and Charli XCX spark collaboration speculation with viral TikTok mashup

Demi Lovato and Charli XCX post TikTok videos to the This Is Me x 360 mashup.

Lovato comments “obsessed!” on Charli’s video, sparking collaboration speculation.

The mashup blends Disney nostalgia with modern pop, appealing to fans across generations.

Neither artist has confirmed a joint project, but fan interest is high.

Demi Lovato and Charli XCX have created a buzz on social media after posting videos to a sped-up mashup of Lovato’s 2008 hit This Is Me from Camp Rock and Charli’s 2024 single 360. The videos, shared back-to-back on TikTok, have drawn widespread attention and fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between the two singers.

Both artists approached the trend with their own distinctive styles. Lovato’s clip features dramatic gestures, including strutting into frame, running her fingers through her hair, and dropping to the floor under flashing lights. Charli’s video mirrors these movements but adds a playful, comedic twist, including laughter and tossing sunglasses toward the camera.

Fans reacted immediately when Lovato commented “obsessed!” on Charli’s post, sparking conversations about whether the two could release an official remix or perform the mashup together.

Why Demi Lovato and Charli XCX’s Mashup Is Trending

The This Is Me x 360 mashup blends two different eras of pop music. This Is Me is closely tied to millennial nostalgia and Lovato’s Disney Channel beginnings, while 360 showcases Charli XCX’s contemporary, club-ready pop sound. The combination of youthful earnestness with modern pop confidence has resonated with TikTok users seeking content that is both dramatic and ironic.

By participating in the trend themselves, Demi Lovato and Charli XCX have further increased the mashup’s visibility. The back-to-back videos highlight each singer’s unique performance style while reinforcing the appeal of the trend across different audiences.

Fans’ Reactions to Demi Lovato and Charli XCX

Charli XCX’s video shows her stepping out of a trailer in oversized sunglasses and a flowing black dress, replicating Lovato’s strut and floor movement with exaggerated gestures. She adds a playful edge, rolling around in mock chaos before leaping and smiling at the camera.

Lovato’s performance is more theatrical, featuring moody lighting, slow hair flips, and a paparazzi-style crawl toward the lens. Fans have described her clip as “performance art meets pop star power.”

The interaction between the two singers on TikTok, especially Lovato’s “obsessed!” comment, has fueled speculation that a collaboration could follow. Many fans are now asking if the two will bring the mashup to live performances or create an official release.

Where Demi Lovato and Charli XCX Are in Their Careers

The timing of the TikTok trend coincides with significant moments in both artists’ careers. Demi Lovato recently joined Joe Jonas on stage at MetLife Stadium during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour to perform Gotta Find You and This Is Me, marking 15 years since the premiere of Camp Rock. The performance drew strong reactions from fans who grew up with the movie.

Charli XCX has been balancing her music career with film appearances. She introduced Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value at Norway’s Oslo Pix Film Festival and commented on how the film’s themes of love, art, and family resonated with her.

Could This Trend Lead to a Collaboration?

While Demi Lovato and Charli XCX have not confirmed any joint project, their playful TikTok exchanges and public admiration suggest that collaboration is possible. Fan-made edits of the mashup are circulating widely, and some producers are encouraging an official release.

For now, the TikTok trend allows fans to see two confident pop stars engaging with each other’s work while showcasing their individual styles. The combination of nostalgia from This Is Me and the contemporary energy of 360 has created a moment that resonates across multiple generations of pop audiences.

The viral videos of Demi Lovato and Charli XCX highlight both singers’ ability to adapt to digital trends and maintain relevance in a changing music landscape. The trend provides insight into how social media continues to shape music promotion, fan engagement, and potential collaborations in real time.