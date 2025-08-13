Mrunal Thakur addresses Dhanush dating rumors, says ‘just a good friend’

Highlights:

Mrunal Thakur denied rumours of a relationship with Dhanush, saying he is “just a good friend.”

She clarified Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 screening on Ajay Devgn’s invitation, not hers.

Rumours started after Mrunal Thakur was seen at the wrap-up party for Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein.

Social media speculation increased after a brief interaction between them at the screening went viral.

Dhanush separated from Aishwarya Rajinikanth in 2022 after 18 years of marriage.

Indian actress Mrunal Thakur has spoken publicly for the first time about persistent rumours suggesting she is in a relationship with Tamil actor Dhanush. In an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal Thakur dismissed the speculation, describing Dhanush as “just a good friend” and saying she found the gossip “funny.”

The actress also addressed a specific incident that had fuelled the rumours — Dhanush’s presence at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. According to Mrunal Thakur, this was unrelated to her. “Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him,” she explained.

Her comments come after weeks of public discussion and online commentary about her interactions with the award-winning actor.

How the Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush Rumours Began

The speculation around Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush reportedly began when the actress was spotted at the wrap-up party of Tere Ishq Mein, Dhanush’s upcoming collaboration with director Aanand L Rai. The two were seen together at the event, which some interpreted as a sign of closeness.

The conversation gained further traction after a brief exchange between them at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening was widely shared on social media. In addition, reports noted that Mrunal Thakur recently followed Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, prompting some observers to link the two more closely.

Both actors have historically maintained privacy around their personal lives, which left room for speculation to grow in the absence of clear statements — until now.

Mrunal Thakur Clarifies the Facts

In her recent remarks, Mrunal Thakur sought to set the record straight, making it clear that her interactions with Dhanush were friendly and professional. She reiterated that the assumptions being made online were unfounded.

“I think it’s important to clarify when something is taken out of context,” she told Only Kollywood, noting that her attendance at events connected to Dhanush was either coincidental or part of broader industry gatherings.

Her choice to speak up reflects a growing trend among public figures in the Indian film industry, where actors are increasingly addressing rumours directly rather than allowing them to circulate without comment.

Dhanush’s Personal Life Context

Dhanush, known for his work in Tamil cinema and several Hindi-language films, was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth — daughter of actor Rajinikanth — for 18 years before the couple announced their separation in 2022. They have two children, Yatra and Linga.

While his professional life has remained active, including upcoming projects like Tere Ishq Mein, his personal life has been subject to media attention since the divorce. The latest speculation linking him to Mrunal Thakur is part of a broader pattern of celebrity rumours that emerge from public appearances and social media activity.

Why Mrunal Thakur’s Statement Matters

For Mrunal Thakur, speaking out serves multiple purposes. First, it addresses fan curiosity and sets a clear boundary between her personal and professional life. Second, it corrects misinformation before it escalates further.

Given the high visibility of both actors, even small interactions can attract disproportionate attention. By directly stating that she and Dhanush are friends and nothing more, Mrunal Thakur is providing clarity for both fans and media outlets.

The Broader Pattern of Celebrity Rumours

The episode involving Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush reflects a common occurrence in the entertainment industry. Actors are often linked romantically based on limited public interactions, shared events, or social media gestures. These stories can gain momentum quickly, particularly when amplified by online fan communities.

Industry observers note that such rumours can sometimes overshadow an actor’s professional work, making it important for celebrities to manage their public image proactively. In this case, Mrunal Thakur’s straightforward approach may help refocus attention on her upcoming projects rather than her personal life.