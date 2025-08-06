Dhanush attends Mrunal Thakur’s birthday as dating rumors gain ground

Actor Dhanush attended Mrunal Thakur’s birthday celebration in Mumbai on August 1, leading to renewed speculation about a possible relationship between the two. Videos from the private gathering showed Dhanush holding Mrunal’s hand while she leaned in to speak to him. The event also included several other actors, but the interaction between the two drew most of the attention.

Earlier the same day, Dhanush appeared at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, which stars Mrunal and Ajay Devgn. Footage from the red carpet showed a warm exchange between the pair, adding to the online discussion.

The actors have not worked together yet, but according to a source quoted by News18 Showsha, they first met at an industry event in the South. “It’s true that they are seeing each other, but it’s still early,” the source said. “They’re not planning to go public yet. However, they’re also not hiding their outings either. Their friends believe they are well-matched, both value simplicity, privacy, and have similar work ethics.”

Fans on social media have been tracking their appearances, noting coincidences such as a possible shared Spotify playlist. Posts on Reddit and X have debated whether the two are dating, with opinions ranging from certainty to skepticism.

Professionally, Mrunal is promoting Son of Sardaar 2, released on August 1, and filming Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh. Dhanush’s next release is Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai, scheduled for November 28. Mrunal was also present at the wrap party for that film in early July, where she posed for photos with Dhanush and the crew.

Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has commented publicly on the rumors.