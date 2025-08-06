Rumor claims VFX Artist spent months editing Tom Holland’s Spider Man costume in Infinity War

A viral rumor has resurfaced about Tom Holland’s Spider Man costume in Avengers: Infinity War, with an unverified claim that a visual effects (VFX) artist spent months digitally adjusting the suit in the groin area. The claim originated from a social media post by someone identifying themselves as a former VFX artist, though no sources or official confirmations have been provided.

The discussion began after a tweet showing what appeared to be a behind‑the‑scenes image of Holland in costume gained attention online. The poster alleged that one VFX artist was assigned the task for “months” during post‑production.

Social media users quickly reacted with humor, nicknaming the supposed alternate version the “Penis Parker Cut,” a reference to other pop culture “alternate edits” such as the “Cats Butthole Cut.” While the nickname is clearly tongue‑in‑cheek, it highlights public curiosity about behind‑the‑scenes work on VFX‑heavy productions, especially within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where costumes are often digitally modified for design and continuity.

Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney have commented on the claim, which remains unverified and anecdotal. The conversation has nonetheless drawn attention to the workload of VFX artists on major franchise projects. Marvel has previously faced criticism for long hours and tight deadlines in post‑production.

The rumor comes as anticipation builds for Spider Man: Brand New Day, set to release on July 31, 2026. It will be Holland’s next appearance as Peter Parker, following delays to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.