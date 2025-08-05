Jenna Ortega’s Red Carpet look renews debate on buccal fat removal

Jenna Ortega’s appearance at the Paris premiere of Wednesday Season 2 has prompted widespread speculation online about possible cosmetic surgery. Viewers noted her slimmer cheeks and sharper jawline, leading to discussion over whether the 22‑year‑old actress had undergone buccal fat removal, a trend that has become increasingly visible in Hollywood. Ortega has not confirmed any procedure.

The speculation grew after a viral tweet comparing before‑and‑after images from the event received over 50 million views. “Stop the buccal fat removal,” the post read, with some commenters suggesting the change made the actress look “aged” and “gaunt.” Others defended her right to change her appearance, attributing the look to makeup, lighting, or styling.

Buccal fat removal, or bichectomy, involves removing fat pads from inside the cheeks to create a more contoured appearance. The procedure leaves no external scars but can significantly alter facial structure, particularly in younger individuals. Critics argue it promotes unrealistic beauty standards and may prematurely age the face.

Reactions to Ortega’s look were mixed. “She’s going to look like Donatella if she keeps this up,” one user wrote. Another said, “She was naturally stunning. It’s sad that even young actresses feel the need to do this.” Others raised concerns about influence, with one comment noting, “She has a massive young fanbase. This sends the wrong message about beauty.”

Observers have linked Ortega’s situation to other recent cases, including Millie Bobby Brown, Anya Taylor‑Joy, and Erin Moriarty, whose changing appearances have generated similar discussion. Critics say the trend reflects ongoing pressure in the entertainment industry for women to adopt a narrow, “sculpted” ideal.

Ortega has not responded to the comments. Regardless of the cause, the attention on her appearance has fueled broader conversations about the scrutiny placed on women in the public eye and the blurred line between personal choice and industry‑driven beauty expectations.