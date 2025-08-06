FX’s ‘Alien: Earth’ debuts with mixed reviews: Ambitious but uneven prequel divides critics

FX’s new prequel series Alien: Earth will arrive on August 12 on FX and FX on Hulu, but early reviews suggest the show is drawing divided reactions. While critics acknowledge its ambition and expansion of the franchise’s universe, they also point to slow pacing, uneven plotting, and inconsistent visual effects.

Set in the year 2120, just two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien, the series is the first in the franchise to take place on Earth. The story unfolds in a world ruled by five megacorporations, with no formal government in place.

The eight‑episode season follows two major threads. One involves Prodigy, a company that transfers the consciousness of terminally ill children into synthetic adult bodies. The other is triggered by a Weyland‑Yutani ship crash that unleashes five alien species — including the familiar xenomorph — on the planet.

Some reviewers have described the blending of these storylines as awkward, with one noting it felt like “a Frankenstein’s monster of existentialism and aliens ripping people apart.” The series’ identity‑focused themes have been compared to Alien: Resurrection and Prometheus, but some critics argue they lack cohesion.

Timothy Olyphant’s portrayal of Kirsh, a synthetic being, has been widely praised for its emotional grounding. Sydney Chandler’s Wendy, the first hybrid, has also drawn attention, though some believe her character arc falls short of its potential.

Pacing issues have been noted across multiple reviews. Many said the series takes time to build momentum, with the alien‑infested ship episode in midseason considered a highlight. Earlier episodes, however, were criticized as overly expository.

On the visual side, feedback is mixed. Critics enjoyed the introduction of new alien creatures — including one likened to an “eyeball‑octopus” — but some found the xenomorph effects “oddly fake.” Later episodes set on a remote island drew comparisons to Jurassic Park for their lush and isolated atmosphere.

Despite the criticism, the finale positions the show for a second season. One reviewer summarized: “It’s not the worst Alien entry — but a tighter focus and more confident storytelling would go a long way.”

Two episodes will air on premiere day, with weekly releases continuing until September 23.