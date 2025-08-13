Taylor Swift announces 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ in podcast teaser

Highlights:

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl in a New Heights podcast teaser.

No official release date for the album has been confirmed.

Appearance on New Heights will be her first interview since being named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

Teaser clip features a light-hearted exchange between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce have been publicly dating since September 2023.

Kelce has attended several Eras Tour dates, including appearing on stage in London.

Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift has officially revealed the title of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The announcement came in a teaser clip for her guest appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her partner, NFL player Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.

This marks the first time Taylor Swift has shared details about the project, although no release date has been confirmed. The teaser was released ahead of her scheduled interview, set to be published on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Life of a Showgirl Revealed by Taylor Swift

In the teaser, Taylor Swift confirmed the title of her next album. The reveal took place during a short promotional segment for New Heights. This will be her first interview since being named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

Before releasing the teaser clip, the Kelce brothers hinted on social media that the podcast would return early from hiatus with a “VERY” special guest. They posted a silhouetted image, which fans quickly identified as Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the Teaser Clip

The teaser featured a light-hearted exchange between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift complimented Kelce’s blue outfit, prompting his response: “It’s the colour of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well.”

Fans responded with enthusiasm online, calling the upcoming episode “the biggest podcast in the history of podcasts.” The moment quickly circulated on social media, increasing anticipation for the full interview.

First Interview for Taylor Swift Since 2023

The upcoming podcast appearance will be Taylor Swift’s first public interview since late 2023. In her December 2023 TIME interview, Swift spoke about her relationship with Kelce for the first time, revealing that they began dating privately before making their relationship public at an NFL game in September 2023.

Since that announcement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made several public appearances together. Kelce has attended multiple dates on Swift’s Eras Tour, including an on-stage appearance during a performance in London. In turn, Swift has supported Kelce by attending numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift’s Relationship and Career Support

Since confirming their relationship, Taylor Swift and Kelce have been seen publicly supporting one another’s careers. Swift’s tour dates often attract attention from the sports world, while Kelce’s games have become a crossover point for her fan base.

This ongoing visibility has strengthened their public profile as a couple. Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games and Kelce’s involvement in her tour performances have been widely covered by media outlets.

What We Know About Taylor Swift’s New Album

Details about The Life of a Showgirl remain limited. Taylor Swift has not shared the tracklist, collaborators, or release date. However, the announcement signals the beginning of the promotional phase for her next project.

Given her track record of integrating personal experiences into her music, fans are speculating that the album could reference her recent life events. While the teaser did not confirm any thematic direction, the title suggests a potential focus on performance, public image, and the behind-the-scenes world of a music career.

Taylor Swift Fans Anticipate New Era

Taylor Swift’s fan base, known for its strong online presence, has been quick to engage with the news. Social media platforms have been filled with speculation about the album’s themes, production style, and potential singles.

The podcast teaser has also created interest beyond her music audience, drawing attention from NFL fans and the wider entertainment industry. By combining the worlds of sports and music through her appearance on New Heights, Taylor Swift has generated a broader conversation around her upcoming work.