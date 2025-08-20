Fake Justin Bieber banned from Las Vegas Nightclub after deceptive performance

Highlights:

Desclos has a history of impersonating Justin Bieber, including staged appearances with hired "security" and posing for selfies with fans.

A man impersonating Justin Bieber has been permanently banned from the Wynn Encore resort in Las Vegas after he tricked nightclub staff, DJ Gryffin, and fans into believing he was the Canadian pop star. The incident took place at XS Nightclub, where the impersonator was allowed to take the stage and perform in front of a cheering crowd before the truth came to light.

How the Fake Justin Bieber Fooled Las Vegas

The impersonator, identified as Dylan Desclos from France, entered the nightclub dressed in a hoodie and sunglasses. He was accompanied by people posing as his entourage, which made the deception more convincing. Staff members were led to believe that Justin Bieber wanted to perform a surprise set.

DJ Gryffin, who was headlining at XS Nightclub that evening, recalled being told that Bieber would sing Sorry, the singer’s 2015 hit. Gryffin shared footage of the moment online, showing Desclos on stage while fans screamed and recorded the performance, believing it was the real star.

“Little did I know I was about to be sorry,” Gryffin wrote, explaining that the dark environment and loud music inside the club made it difficult to realise what was happening in the moment.

Wynn Resort Responds to the Justin Bieber Impersonation

Michael Weaver, a spokesperson for the Wynn resort, described the incident as an “elaborate and multi-step ruse.” Once staff discovered that the man was not Justin Bieber, security escorted him out of the venue. Weaver confirmed that Dylan Desclos was issued a lifetime ban from the resort.

The Wynn emphasised that the impersonator’s team had carried out a calculated attempt to trick both staff and guests, which led to the incident escalating as far as the nightclub stage.

History of Justin Bieber Impersonations

This is not the first time Dylan Desclos has impersonated Justin Bieber in public. Over the years, he has attended events posing as the pop star, hired fake security teams to stage entrances, and taken photos with unsuspecting fans.

In 2023, Desclos caught the attention of Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, after a TikTok video of him travelling on a French train went viral. Hailey responded to the clip by commenting, “I’m scared….”

Such stunts have helped Desclos build a reputation as a Justin Bieber lookalike, but they have also drawn criticism for misleading fans and organisers.

Social Media Reaction to the Fake Justin Bieber

Clips from the Las Vegas nightclub incident quickly spread online, showing Desclos shopping with bodyguards and mingling with clubgoers who believed they had encountered Justin Bieber.

While his Instagram and TikTok accounts have since been deactivated, Desclos has posted about the event on X, formerly Twitter. However, he has not released a formal statement addressing the ban from the Wynn Encore.

Fans of Justin Bieber expressed shock at how convincingly the impersonator managed to infiltrate the nightclub, while others questioned how security allowed him on stage without confirmation of his identity.

Why Justin Bieber Impersonations Gain Attention

The popularity of Justin Bieber makes him one of the most recognised celebrities in the world, which has created opportunities for impersonators to draw attention in public places. Bieber’s global fanbase, known as “Beliebers,” often shares viral content of unexpected sightings of the singer.

In the Las Vegas case, the combination of a large crowd, dim lighting, and a surprise performance worked in Desclos’s favour, making it more difficult for fans and staff to distinguish the impersonator from the real artist.

Justin Bieber and the Risks of Celebrity Impersonation

Incidents like this highlight the risks associated with celebrity impersonation. For venues, allowing a lookalike to take the stage can damage credibility and trust with audiences. For fans, such moments can cause disappointment and confusion once the truth is revealed.

The case of Dylan Desclos shows how far impersonators may go in replicating the mannerisms and style of stars like Justin Bieber, including using bodyguards, staged entrances, and public interactions to create the illusion of authenticity.

What This Means for Justin Bieber Fans

For fans of Justin Bieber, the incident is a reminder to be cautious about supposed surprise appearances. Major stars like Bieber are typically announced by venues in advance, and genuine performances are promoted through official channels.

The Wynn Encore has made it clear that it will not tolerate similar incidents in the future, stressing the importance of protecting both fans and the reputation of performers who appear at their venues.