Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna lead Bollywood’s first vampire love story ‘Thama’

Highlights:

Thama teaser released, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood’s first vampire love story.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Yakshasan, the “King of Darkness.”

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Scheduled for worldwide release during Diwali 2025. - Advertisement -

Maddock Films has released the teaser for Thama, the latest addition to its expanding horror-comedy universe. The film brings together Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in what has been described as Bollywood’s first “bloody love story.” Scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release, Thama has already generated attention for its unusual blend of romance, folklore, and gothic horror.

What is Thama About?

Thama marks the first love story in Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy franchise. The teaser opens with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Alok asking Rashmika Mandanna’s Tadaka if she can live without him for a hundred years. Her reply, “Not even for a moment,” sets the tone for a romance that is quickly disrupted by supernatural events. Within moments, the teaser shifts to darker imagery — blood, chaos, and Rashmika screaming in rage — signaling the horror element that defines the story.

The teaser also introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, described as the “Andhere ka Badshah” (King of Darkness), a vampire overlord who becomes the central threat to the love story.

Main Characters in Thama

The characters in Thama reflect both mythological themes and modern storytelling.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok : Introduced as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope for humanity), his character represents resilience and determination in the face of supernatural forces.

: Introduced as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope for humanity), his character represents resilience and determination in the face of supernatural forces. Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka : Called “Roshni ki pehli kiran” (the first ray of light), Tadaka symbolises love and strength within the narrative.

: Called “Roshni ki pehli kiran” (the first ray of light), Tadaka symbolises love and strength within the narrative. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan : The vampire overlord, Yakshasan, is shown as the embodiment of darkness who poses a direct threat to Alok and Tadaka’s relationship.

: The vampire overlord, Yakshasan, is shown as the embodiment of darkness who poses a direct threat to Alok and Tadaka’s relationship. Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal : A character designed to provide humour and balance in an otherwise intense storyline.

: A character designed to provide humour and balance in an otherwise intense storyline. Faisal Malik : Contributes to the comic elements of the film.

: Contributes to the comic elements of the film. Malaika Arora: Appears in a cameo role that includes a special dance sequence, adding glamour to the supernatural story.

How Thama Fits into the Horror-Comedy Universe

Thama is the fourth film in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy series, which began with Stree (2018). This was followed by Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024). Each instalment has explored Indian folklore with a blend of horror and humour. Thama continues this tradition while introducing a new theme — a vampire romance.

Unlike the earlier films, Thama combines elements of mythology with a love story that spans across time. According to the film’s makers, the story alternates between modern-day India and the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar. This structure suggests that the film will explore both historical and contemporary aspects of vampirism in an Indian context.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Direction and Production of Thama

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who also directed Munjya. His previous work in blending mythological folklore with modern storytelling has set expectations for Thama to deliver a layered narrative.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, under Maddock Films, has positioned Thama as a large-scale release for Diwali 2025. The film will be distributed worldwide, continuing Maddock’s strategy of building a connected horror-comedy franchise.

Why Thama is Generating Buzz

Several factors have contributed to the attention surrounding Thama:

Unique Genre Combination – By blending a love story with gothic vampire elements, Thama introduces a theme not previously explored in mainstream Bollywood. Strong Cast – Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui bring credibility and star power to the project. Connection to Popular Franchise – Following the success of Stree and other films, audiences are eager to see how Thama expands the horror-comedy universe. Mythological References – The story’s link to the Vijayanagar kingdom hints at cultural depth beyond standard horror tropes.

Thama Release Date and Box Office Expectations

Thama is set to release during Diwali 2025. Maddock Films has confirmed a global rollout, and industry analysts expect it to perform strongly at the box office. Previous entries in the franchise have earned more than £12 million (₹120 crore), and with the festive timing, Thama is projected to be one of the major releases of the season.