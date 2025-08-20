Shah Rukh Khan fan’s coffee delivery prank at Mannat ends in guard’s viral response

Highlights:

Influencer Shubham Prajapat tried to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat by posing as a delivery rider.

Security stopped him at both gates and refused entry.

A guard’s witty reply — “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne” — went viral.

Social media praised the guards more than the prank itself. - Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film King.

A recent attempt by social media influencer Shubham Prajapat to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, by posing as a food delivery rider, drew wide attention online. The prank was unsuccessful, but the security guard’s witty response became the central talking point across social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat and the Fan Attempt

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat, located in Mumbai, is one of the most recognisable celebrity residences in India. It frequently attracts fans who gather outside in large numbers, especially on the actor’s birthday and during festivals.

In this case, influencer Shubham Prajapat attempted to gain entry by disguising himself as a delivery rider. The video begins with Prajapat outside the residence, expressing his desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan. When security at the main gate refused him access, he decided to stage a prank involving food delivery.

How the Delivery Prank Was Staged

Prajapat ordered two cold coffees, one in his name and one under the name of Shah Rukh Khan. Once the order arrived, he convinced the actual delivery rider to lend him the red delivery bag. Carrying the bag over his shoulder, he approached the main gate of Mannat, presenting himself as if he had come for a legitimate delivery.

The guard at the main entrance stopped him immediately and redirected him to a back gate often used for service entries. Believing this might allow him to succeed, Prajapat went there and repeated his claim of having a delivery for Shah Rukh Khan.

The Guards’ Response to the Delivery Claim

At the back gate, the guard asked Prajapat to call the person who had placed the order. Unable to provide any contact details, Prajapat raised suspicion. Security staff refused to allow him inside.

During this exchange, one of the guards gave a sharp response that later went viral online:

“Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne.”

(If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to call, even the coffee vendor would dance in front of him.)

This response effectively ended the prank attempt and became the most discussed element of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Prajapat (@madcap_alive)

Social Media Reaction to the Shah Rukh Khan Prank

The incident quickly spread across social media platforms. Many viewers commented that the guards’ remarks overshadowed the prank itself. Users shared laughing emojis and praised the professionalism and humour of the security staff.

Some responses described the prank as desperate but entertaining, while others noted the creativity behind it. A few pointed out that the video may have been recorded earlier, as Shah Rukh Khan and his family are believed to be staying elsewhere temporarily while Mannat undergoes renovation. Despite this, the video continues to circulate widely.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film Projects

While the prank highlighted the lengths to which some fans go to interact with him, Shah Rukh Khan remains occupied with new film projects.

The actor is currently preparing for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The project has attracted attention as it will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi, with reported appearances by Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. The film is scheduled for release in late 2026.

In addition, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is directing a Netflix project titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The teaser for the series included Aryan referencing one of his father’s famous dialogues, generating further anticipation.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Global Fandom and Fan Incidents

Shah Rukh Khan’s connection with his fans is regarded as unique within the Indian film industry. Thousands gather outside Mannat on his birthday each year, and unusual attempts to meet him are not uncommon. The coffee delivery prank is the latest in a long line of incidents reflecting the dedication of Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers.

The continued interest in such events underlines how Shah Rukh Khan’s influence extends beyond cinema. Even simple fan encounters often become newsworthy moments, reinforcing his status as one of Bollywood’s most significant figures.