Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award, trades witty words with Shashi Tharoor

Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan, sharing the honor with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. The announcement at the 71st National Film Awards sparked a lighthearted exchange between Khan and politician Shashi Tharoor that drew attention online.

Tharoor, known for his elaborate vocabulary, posted on X: “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!” Khan responded, “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha.”

The two words, meaning “speaking in a lofty style” and “using long or obscure words” respectively, prompted many to look them up. Fans joked that Khan had “out-Tharoored Tharoor.”

Jawan, directed by Atlee, was a major box-office success in 2023. Khan played dual roles as Vikram Rathore, a former soldier, and Azad, his jailor son who takes on corruption. The action film combined entertainment with a message about justice and systemic change.

Reactions to Khan’s win came from across the industry. Wife Gauri Khan wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big… So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!” Khan replied, “Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film.” Director Atlee thanked Khan for trusting him, receiving the reply: “MAAASSS MAAASSS MAASSS… In the next song, we will do more steps. Love u.” Actor Riddhi Dogra also shared her congratulations, with Khan responding, “Big hugs… and thank u for mother ka aashirwad!”

In a short Instagram video, Khan thanked the award jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, his collaborators, family, and fans. Calling the award a moment to cherish, he joked that an injury prevented him from striking his signature open-arm pose, but promised to return soon to theaters. “Keep the popcorn ready,” he said.