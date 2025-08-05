Margot Robbie in talks for Tim Burton’s sci-fi ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’ remake

Margot Robbie is in discussions to take the lead role in Tim Burton’s planned remake of the 1958 sci‑fi film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. If an agreement is reached, Robbie will also produce the project through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she runs with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

The film does not yet have a writer. Gillian Flynn, who was originally attached to develop the screenplay, left the project during its early stages. A replacement writer is being sought, and Robbie’s potential involvement will depend on the final script.

Warner Bros. is backing the film, continuing its collaboration with Burton following the success of his 2024 release Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which earned over $450 million worldwide.

LuckyChap’s recent work includes Barbie, which led to a first‑look deal with Warner Bros. Robbie’s upcoming acting projects include Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights.