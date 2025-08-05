Calvin Harris faces mixed reactions over placenta pills post after son’s birth

Calvin Harris has drawn mixed responses online after sharing a personal Instagram post about the birth of his first child with wife Vick Hope. The couple welcomed their son, Micah, on July 20 during a home water birth in Ibiza. Harris’s post included several intimate photographs, among them images of Vick’s placenta being prepared for encapsulation into pills.

The DJ’s caption read:

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero… Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah.”

The post also featured a photo of Micah resting on Harris’s shoulder and Hope in the birthing pool. One image, showing the raw placenta and its preparation using a food dehydrator, prompted complaints that led Instagram to apply an age restriction for potentially graphic content.

Singer Becky Hill commented: “Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”

Placenta encapsulation involves drying, grinding, and consuming the placenta in pill form. Supporters claim it may help with hormone regulation, energy levels, and postpartum depression, though medical research, including a 2015 review, has found no clear evidence of benefits. The CDC warns of contamination risks if the process is not handled properly.

Responses to Harris’s post were divided. Some followers thanked him for showing “the truth behind childbirth,” while others said they were unprepared for the images.

The couple, who married in September 2023, had kept their pregnancy largely private. Hope, who announced her maternity leave in May during her BBC Radio 1 show, had said: “I’m not the King. I do not see the point. It’s not for me.” Harris has since resumed performing in Ibiza and is scheduled to play the Rise Festival in Las Vegas in October.