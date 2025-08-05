Deepika Padukone’s Hilton ad sets new Instagram record

A promotional reel featuring Deepika Padukone for Hilton Hotels has become the most-viewed Instagram reel in the world, recording 1.9 billion views as of August 5, 2025. The video is part of Hilton’s It Matters Where You Stay campaign and surpasses previous top-performing posts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Hardik Pandya.

The reel shows Padukone at a luxury Hilton property, presenting calm visuals and contemporary styling. Despite being released only weeks ago, it has overtaken Hardik Pandya x BGMI (1.6 billion views), Flex Your New Phone (1.4 billion), and Ronaldo’s highest-performing post (over 500 million views).

The post has drawn over a million likes and thousands of comments. One fan commented, “1.9B views is no joke” while another added, “Imagine hitting 2B with just a hotel ad.”

Some social media users questioned whether all the views were organic. “Not hating, but 1.9B views and just 1M likes? Looks like boosted reach,” wrote one commenter. Another observed, “Still, Deepika is the face of this record. Even a brand-backed post needs star power to pull this off.”

With more than 80 million Instagram followers, Padukone frequently posts behind-the-scenes clips, fashion partnerships, and updates from her projects. She has previously collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Industry observers attribute her reach to a mix of international recognition, curated partnerships, and consistent engagement.

Padukone’s upcoming projects include AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee, and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She also appeared this year in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty and in Kalki 2898 AD. She is linked to King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, and Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. In 2026, she will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.