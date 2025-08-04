Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ win at National Awards sparks questions over selection criteria, overlooked regional performances

Veteran actress Urvashi, who won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her role in Ullozhukku, has openly questioned the jury’s selection criteria this year.

Expressing her disappointment in an interview with Asianet News, Urvashi raised pointed questions about the choice of Shah Rukh Khan as the Best Actor for Jawan, as well as why Malayalam actor Vijayaraghavan was categorized as a supporting actor rather than receiving more prominent recognition.

“What were the parameters for picking Shah Rukh Khan as Best Actor? And how did Vijayaraghavan get reduced to a supporting actor?” Urvashi asked. She added forcefully, “Kuttettan [Vijayaraghavan] is a veteran. At the very least, why wasn’t he considered for a Special Jury Mention?” Her words highlighted concerns about transparency and consistency in the award process, questioning the fairness extended to performances from different film industries.

Behind the scenes: Urvashi on ‘Pookkaalam’ and Vijayaraghavan’s dedication

Sharing a personal insight, Urvashi revealed she was originally offered the lead role opposite Vijayaraghavan in Pookkaalam but had to turn it down due to the demanding nature of the role.

“The role required over nine hours of makeup work daily, which even shooting for crores could not persuade me to do,” she confessed. She praised Vijayaraghavan’s dedication, saying, “He endured it all and gave a deeply committed performance. How can that be called a supporting role?” Her remarks underscored the emotional investment and challenges actors faced, advocating that Vijayaraghavan’s work deserved stronger acknowledgment.

Wider concerns about Malayalam cinema’s recognition

Urvashi’s frustration went beyond individual awards to address the broader representation of Malayalam cinema at the National Film Awards. She questioned why the Best Actress award was not shared this year and expressed confusion about the protocols for such decisions. “What’s the protocol? Is there any standard scale?” she asked, implying a lack of clarity in jury guidelines.

Emphasizing the dignity and honor of these awards, Urvashi stated, “This is not pension money. If you’re giving me something, I should feel happy receiving it.” She made a public appeal to Minister of State for Cinema, Suresh Gopi, urging him to look into why Malayalam cinema seemed overlooked. Her comments resonate with many in the industry who believe regional cinema deserves fair evaluation and celebration on national platforms.

Kerala CM criticizes controversial award to The Kerala Story

Amid the award season controversies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced strong criticism regarding the National Film Awards jury’s decision to honor The Kerala Story, a film accused of spreading misinformation and communal hatred. In a powerful tweet on the final day of the awards, Vijayan condemned the jury’s choice as legitimizing “a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar.”

He described Kerala as “a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces,” asserting that the film’s recognition was a grave insult not only to Malayalis but also to everyone who values democracy and constitutional ideals. The CM called for a collective response to defend truth and uphold secular, democratic values in the face of what he termed as “blatant misinformation.”

The latest controversies surrounding the 71st National Film Awards, including Urvashi’s candid critique, highlight ongoing debates within the Indian film fraternity about fairness, transparency, and representation.

Calls for clearer guidelines and equitable recognition across all linguistic and regional cinemas underline the need for reforms in award selection processes. As the industry reflects on this contentious season, voices like Urvashi’s and Kerala’s CM stress the importance of honoring artistic merit while safeguarding the ethos of unity and diversity in Indian cinema.