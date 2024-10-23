Toddler in Brazil pronounced dead twice, found alive in the funeral, investigations launched against hospital

In a tragic and heart-wrenching incident, an 8-month-old toddler in Brazil, Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos, was pronounced dead twice—once after being declared deceased by doctors, and again after being found alive at her own funeral. The situation has left her family in shock and heartbreak, and a formal investigation into the incident has been launched.

The toddler’s family was already grieving when they brought her to the hospital for the first time after she contracted a viral infection. Doctors had pronounced her dead, stating that she had no heartbeat and was not breathing. The baby’s body was prepared for a funeral, which was set to take place in their hometown of Correia Pinto, Brazil.

During the ceremony, in an unexpected and shocking turn of events, a family member standing by the coffin noticed that Kiara had gripped their finger. The family immediately stopped the funeral proceedings, filled with a renewed sense of hope. The baby was rushed back to the hospital in the desperate hope of saving her life.

“We were devastated already. Then there came a little bit of hope, but then this ended up happening,” the heartbroken father, Cristiano Santos, told local media, reflecting the emotional rollercoaster the family had been put through.

Once Kiara was back at the hospital, medical professionals attempted to revive her. Unfortunately, despite the family’s hopeful discovery, doctors once again declared her dead. The second pronouncement came 24 hours after the initial declaration, compounding the grief and trauma experienced by her devastated parents and relatives.

Local media, including the Dailymail and The Sun, shared videos and reports of the incident, documenting the family’s heartbreak. “An eight-month-old girl was rushed to hospital from her own funeral after family noticed she was moving in her coffin,” Dailymail reported.

The series of tragic events has sparked widespread outrage, leading to the launch of an official investigation. Brazil’s specialist Scientific Police are now looking into the actions of the hospital, which had twice declared Kiara dead. The medical center has admitted to its initial error in pronouncing her dead, but has not yet released a detailed explanation of how such a grave mistake could happen.

Correia Pinto City Hall, where the family resides, issued a public apology to the family for the incident. The hospital has also extended its apologies, though this has done little to ease the family’s pain.

Kiara’s family is left reeling from the double heartbreak of losing their daughter twice. Cristiano Santos, her father, expressed the depth of their sorrow after enduring such an unimaginable sequence of events. The story has resonated with many across the world, with people offering their condolences to the grieving family.

This incident follows other disturbing cases where individuals have been mistakenly declared dead, only to be found alive shortly afterward. In similar situations, such as the case of a 74-year-old woman in the United States who was found alive at her funeral home, investigations have typically uncovered errors in medical assessments, leading to intense scrutiny of medical protocols.