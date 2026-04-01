Tom Suozzi appointed democratic vice-chair of Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans

Highlights:

Tom Suozzi named Democratic vice-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans

Appointment announced by Ro Khanna

Tom Suozzi has longstanding engagement with the Indian American community

His district includes parts of Long Island and Queens with a large Indian American population

Tom Suozzi previously visited India, including the Kartarpur Corridor

Role focuses on advancing US-India cooperation across policy and community engagement

Representative Tom Suozzi has been appointed Democratic vice-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. The group plays a central role in shaping dialogue and policy efforts aimed at strengthening ties between the United States and India.

The announcement was made by caucus chairman Ro Khanna, who cited Tom Suozzi’s long-standing work with the Indian American community and his consistent focus on improving relations between Washington and New Delhi.

Tom Suozzi’s appointment places him in a leadership position within one of Capitol Hill’s most active country-focused caucuses. In this role, Tom Suozzi will help guide discussions and initiatives related to diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Tom Suozzi and his role in US-India cooperation

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As vice-chair, Tom Suozzi is expected to play a key role in advancing US-India cooperation across multiple sectors. The caucus regularly engages on issues including trade, technology partnerships, defense cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Tom Suozzi has been a long-time member of the caucus and has participated in efforts to deepen bilateral engagement. His involvement has included outreach to stakeholders in both countries and participation in policy discussions aimed at strengthening the relationship.

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans is one of the largest bipartisan caucuses in the US Congress, reflecting the growing importance of India in US foreign policy and the increasing influence of the Indian American community.

Tom Suozzi’s engagement with the Indian American community

Tom Suozzi represents a congressional district in New York that includes parts of Long Island and Queens. These areas are home to a significant Indian American population, making community engagement a key part of his political work.

His ties with the Indian American community have been consistent over the years, with outreach efforts focused on cultural recognition, economic collaboration, and policy representation. This connection was a key factor highlighted in his appointment as vice-chair.

Tom Suozzi’s new role is expected to further strengthen these relationships, particularly as the community continues to grow in political and economic influence in the United States.

Tom Suozzi’s visits to India and Kartarpur Corridor

Tom Suozzi has undertaken multiple visits to India as part of his engagement efforts. One of the most notable was his visit to the Kartarpur Corridor, a religious passage that connects Sikh pilgrimage sites across the India-Pakistan border.

During that visit, Tom Suozzi became the first sitting member of the US Congress to travel to the corridor. The visit was seen as a step toward promoting cultural understanding and international engagement, particularly in the context of religious diplomacy.

Such visits have contributed to Tom Suozzi’s profile as a lawmaker engaged in strengthening ties between the two countries beyond formal diplomatic channels.

Tom Suozzi responds to appointment

Reacting to the appointment, Tom Suozzi expressed gratitude and outlined his priorities for the role.

He said he was honored to serve as vice-chair and emphasized his commitment to supporting the Indian American community and enhancing the partnership between the United States and India.

What Tom Suozzi’s appointment means

Tom Suozzi’s appointment reflects a continued focus within Congress on strengthening US-India relations through bipartisan engagement. With India’s growing global role and the increasing influence of Indian Americans in the US, the caucus remains a key platform for policy coordination and dialogue.

As vice-chair, Tom Suozzi is expected to contribute to shaping legislative and diplomatic efforts that reinforce ties between the two countries while representing the interests of his constituents.