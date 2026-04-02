Trump says Iran mission close to end, warns of further strikes

Highlights:

Trump says US mission in Iran is close to completion

Trump warns of stronger military strikes in next two to three weeks

Trump claims major damage to Iran’s military capabilities

Trump links ceasefire possibility to reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Critics say Trump speech lacked clarity on goals and timeline

President Donald Trump said in a televised national address that the US military operation in Iran is “nearing completion,” while also warning that additional strikes are likely in the coming weeks. The dual message has left uncertainty over whether the situation is stabilizing or entering a more aggressive phase.

Speaking for about 19 minutes, Trump told Americans that the United States would strike Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks if necessary. At the same time, he maintained that key objectives of the operation have already been achieved.

Trump described the campaign as largely successful. He said US forces have significantly weakened Iran’s military capacity, including its navy, air force, and missile systems. He also pointed to damage inflicted on parts of Iran’s defense industry. According to Trump, Iran is now “essentially decimated” and no longer poses the same level of threat.

Trump Iran operation: Continued pressure and possible new targets

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Despite emphasizing progress, Trump made clear that the US is prepared to continue military action. He warned that further escalation could include strikes on critical infrastructure if Iran does not agree to terms set by Washington.

Among the potential targets mentioned were electric power facilities. Trump also referred to Iran’s oil infrastructure, stating that such assets have not yet been targeted in order to allow the country space to recover economically. However, he indicated that this restraint could change.

Trump’s remarks suggest a strategy that combines pressure with limited restraint, keeping key economic targets as leverage in ongoing tensions.

Trump Iran operation: Strait of Hormuz central to ceasefire prospects

A key element of Trump’s comments focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route. He said the passage would reopen “naturally” once the conflict subsides, arguing that Iran would need to resume oil exports to stabilize its economy.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s president had sought a ceasefire. However, Iranian officials denied this, calling the statement false. Trump said any ceasefire arrangement would depend on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, placing the issue at the center of any potential diplomatic resolution.

Trump Iran operation: Leadership claims and expert response

Trump addressed political developments inside Iran, stating that regime change is not an official US objective. However, he suggested that leadership changes had effectively taken place following the deaths of several senior figures.

He described the current leadership as “less radical.” Analysts and experts, however, have challenged this assessment, noting that the new leadership is widely viewed as more hardline. This difference in interpretation adds to the broader uncertainty surrounding US policy and expectations.

Trump Iran operation: Domestic reaction and economic concerns

Reaction within the United States has been divided. Democratic leaders criticized Trump’s address, saying it lacked clarity and consistency. Some questioned whether the administration is moving toward escalation or attempting to wind down the conflict.

Critics also pointed out the absence of clear goals and a defined timeline. The lack of specifics has made it difficult for both lawmakers and the public to assess the direction of US involvement.

Public concern is increasing as economic pressures grow. Recent polling indicates that many Americans want the conflict to end quickly, even if all military objectives are not fully achieved.

Rising fuel costs are adding to the concern, with gas prices increasing following recent developments. Oil markets continue to show volatility amid the ongoing situation.

Trump Iran operation: Uncertainty remains over outcome

Trump urged Americans to “keep this conflict in perspective,” comparing it to longer US military engagements. However, he avoided referring to the situation as a war, instead calling it a “military operation.”

Despite repeated claims of progress, several key questions remain unresolved. The administration has not clearly defined what constitutes success or how long US forces are expected to remain engaged.

As military activity continues and political debate intensifies, the trajectory of the Trump Iran operation remains unclear. The combination of claims of success and warnings of further strikes has left open the possibility of either de-escalation or a broader expansion in the weeks ahead.