Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser draws mixed reaction on look, VFX, and scale

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama receives mixed response

Filmmakers praise the teaser’s ambition and visual scale

Some viewers question Ranbir Kapoor’s age suitability for the role

VFX quality divides opinion despite large production budget

Early reactions remain cautious ahead of full release

The first teaser of Ramayana has been released, giving audiences an initial look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The teaser was launched in Mumbai on Hanuman Jayanti, following an earlier unveiling in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of the film’s promotional cycle.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is planned as a two-part epic retelling of the Ramayana. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

At the Los Angeles event, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the significance of playing Lord Rama. He described the character as a symbol of compassion, courage, and righteousness. He also admitted that he initially felt unsure about taking the role, as he did not feel fully prepared. Over time, that hesitation turned into gratitude, and he embraced the opportunity.

Ranbir Kapoor Teaser Reaction: Praise from Industry Voices

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The teaser has received support from several filmmakers. Karan Johar praised Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance, stating that he brings a sense of divinity and grace to the role. Siddharth Anand also responded positively, calling the teaser spectacular.

These endorsements have added weight to the film’s early reception, especially given the scale and expectations surrounding the project.

Ranbir Kapoor Casting Debate: Questions Around Age and Fit

Despite industry praise, online reactions show a more divided response. A section of viewers has questioned whether Ranbir Kapoor is the right fit for the role of Lord Rama, particularly in terms of age and appearance.

Some viewers feel that Ranbir Kapoor looks slightly older than expected for the character. While acknowledging that he does not look out of place, they suggest that the portrayal may not fully align with the commonly perceived youthful image of Lord Rama. This has led to ongoing discussion around casting choices and character interpretation.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana VFX and Visual Scale Under Scrutiny

The teaser’s visuals have also become a central point of discussion. While several scenes are seen as visually strong and well-composed, others have drawn criticism for inconsistent VFX quality.

Some viewers compared portions of the teaser to earlier large-scale Indian films such as Adipurush and 2.0, noting that certain effects appear artificial. This has raised concerns about whether the film can maintain visual consistency across its runtime.

The reported production budget, estimated between $480 million and $500 million, has further intensified expectations. For a film positioned at this scale, some viewers feel the teaser does not fully reflect the level of detail and polish anticipated. While the visuals are described as good, they are not widely seen as exceptional given the investment.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Teaser: Focus on Visuals vs Emotional Depth

Another area of feedback relates to the storytelling approach. Some viewers believe the teaser emphasizes spectacle over emotional and spiritual depth, which is central to the Ramayana narrative.

There are concerns that the teaser does not yet reflect the philosophical and emotional layers associated with the story. However, others argue that a teaser may not be the right format to assess narrative depth, and that these elements may become clearer in future trailers or the full film.

Adding to the conversation, Sanjay Gupta shared a cryptic message on social media, which many interpreted as a reaction to the teaser, although he did not directly reference the film.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Outlook: Early Reactions Remain Mixed

Overall, the teaser has generated a mixed but active response. It has succeeded in drawing attention and initiating discussion around casting, visuals, and expectations.

Supporters highlight the film’s ambition, scale, and visual appeal, along with Ranbir Kapoor’s commitment to the role. Critics point to areas such as VFX consistency, casting suitability, and the perceived lack of emotional depth in the teaser.

At this stage, many observers agree that it is too early to form a definitive opinion based solely on the teaser. The film’s reception will likely depend on how it develops these elements in future promotions and in the final release.

For now, Ramayana remains a closely watched project, with Ranbir Kapoor at the center of both anticipation and debate.