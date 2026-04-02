Trump says India-US ties will grow stronger

Highlights:

Trump says India-US ties will strengthen further

Statement shared by US Embassy in India

Trump references his working relationship with Narendra Modi

Focus on leadership and decision-making

US President Donald Trump has said that relations between India and the United States will continue to grow stronger in the coming years, signaling confidence in the direction of bilateral engagement between the two countries. The statement was shared by the US Embassy in India through its official social media platforms, reflecting the administration’s position on the evolving partnership.

Trump’s remarks come as India and the United States maintain steady engagement across key areas including trade, defense, and strategic coordination. While the statement itself was brief, it adds to the broader narrative that both countries remain aligned on strengthening cooperation and expanding areas of mutual interest.

Trump on India-US ties

In the statement, Trump referred to his working relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the quote shared by the US Embassy in India, Trump said that only he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the two people who always get things done, something that cannot be said for most people.

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The remark highlights Trump’s emphasis on leadership and execution, while also pointing to the personal dynamic between the two leaders.

India and the United States continue to engage across sectors such as trade, defense, and strategic cooperation. Trump’s comment signals confidence that this engagement will continue to expand, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.