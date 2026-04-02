India Navy Chief says strike on Pakistan was minutes away during Operation Sindoor

Highlights:

India’s Navy was minutes away from launching a strike on Pakistan

India halted action after Pakistan requested a pause in military operations

India launched Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack

India’s Navy maintained high operational readiness in the Arabian Sea

India says ceasefire was reached through direct DGMO-level talks

India’s Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, said that India was close to carrying out a major naval strike on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a naval ceremony in Mumbai on April 1, he confirmed that India had reached the final stage of operational readiness before halting action.

According to him, India’s naval forces were positioned and prepared for a maritime strike, but the move was stopped after Pakistan requested a halt to ongoing military actions.

“It is not a hidden fact anymore that we were just minutes away from striking Pakistan from the sea when they requested a stoppage of kinetic actions,” he said.

His remarks provide a clearer picture of how close India came to escalating the situation further during the operation.

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India Operation Sindoor: Background and Trigger

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. The attack triggered a strong response from India, targeting terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The operation marked a significant military step by India, combining coordination across all branches of the armed forces. The Navy played a key role by maintaining a forward position in the Arabian Sea.

India’s approach during the operation reflected both military preparedness and strategic positioning, ensuring it could respond quickly if the situation escalated further.

India Navy Preparedness and Strategic Positioning

During Operation Sindoor, India’s Navy maintained a high level of readiness. Admiral Tripathi explained that naval assets were already deployed and capable of executing a strike at short notice.

The positioning of India’s naval forces in the Arabian Sea was part of a broader strategy to maintain pressure while keeping escalation under control. The Navy demonstrated its ability to operate in extended missions and remain combat-ready over long durations.

The Chief emphasized that India’s maritime capabilities were fully aligned with the overall military objectives during the operation. This included coordination with other forces and readiness for rapid response.

He also noted that the operation helped strengthen public confidence in India’s armed forces, particularly in their ability to respond during critical situations.

India Leadership and Military Recognition

At the same ceremony, Admiral Tripathi awarded Yudh Seva Medals to two senior naval officers for their roles in Operation Sindoor. He acknowledged their leadership and contributions during a sensitive period.

He also referred to a separate event where Narendra Modi joined the Navy for a 17-hour overnight journey along India’s western coast. According to him, this mission demonstrated India’s naval endurance and operational strength.

The exercise highlighted how India’s Navy can sustain long-duration deployments while maintaining readiness and control in maritime zones.

India Ceasefire: Direct Talks, Not External Mediation

The end of the conflict has drawn international attention, particularly after Donald Trump claimed that the United States played a role in stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan.

However, India has rejected this claim. Officials have stated that the ceasefire was reached through direct communication between the two countries.

India clarified that the decision to stop military actions was made after talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides. This underscores India’s position that the de-escalation was handled bilaterally without external involvement.

India: Military Readiness and Controlled Escalation

Admiral Tripathi’s statement highlights how close India came to executing a naval strike during Operation Sindoor. The situation reflects both the level of military preparedness and the importance of timely communication in preventing further escalation.

India’s actions during the operation show a combination of readiness and restraint. While the Navy was fully prepared to act, the final decision to halt demonstrates the role of diplomatic channels in managing conflict.

Overall, Operation Sindoor stands as an example of how India balances military capability with strategic decision-making during high-risk situations.