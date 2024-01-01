Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record

Taylor Swift has surpassed Elvis Presley for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by a solo artist.

Presley logged 67 weeks at No. 1 across 10 chart-topping albums spanning 1956-2002. Only The Beatles have more weeks at No. 1, with 132 weeks on top, across 19 No. 1 albums from 1964-2001.

With “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” maintaining a stronghold at No. 1, Swift surpassed Presley’s 67-week record with 68 weeks, Billboard announced on New Year’s Eve.

The 34-year-old singer first made it to the top of the Billboard chart with the release of her “Fearless” album, which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 between 2008 and 2009, according to Billboard.

She then followed it up with her albums “Speak Now”, “Red”, “1989”, “Reputation”, “Lover”, “Folklore”, “Evermore,” and “Midnights”, which added an additional 47 weeks at the top.

The Beatles have about double that. The British band spent 132 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard, which distinguishes between solo artists and bands.

Swift has more in store for fans in 2024, as “The Eras Tour” will visit Japan, Australia, Europe, and North America.

