Prabhas thanks fans for making ‘Salaar’ a big success

Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy new year and thanked them for showering love on his latest release Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire hit the screens on December 22.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has grossed over £50 million worldwide at the box office.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram.

“While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year, darlings! Thank you for owning Salaar Cease Fire and making it a big success,” the Baahubali star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie registered the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.