Taapsee Pannu redefines everyday fashion with stunning saree looks at Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu gave her statement look in the Paris Olympics 2024, where she was spotted wearing sarees in style, ofcourse, making a Indian fashion statement while in the ‘Fashion Capital of the World.’

Pannu believes that sarees shouldn’t just be reserved for special events. Instead, they should be celebrated as everyday wear. Pannu is in Paris to support her husband, Indian badminton coach Mathias Boe, at the Olympic Games. She has turned her Instagram into a showcase for her saree looks.

Taapsee recently launched a saree collection in collaboration with the brand Suta, named #TAPCollection. She shared, “Regarding the Suta Association I think I discovered a new side of my personality. When I embraced wearing sarees and by sarees, I don’t mean the ones that people generally wear on a red carpets or special occasions or festivals, I’m talking about the daily wear sarees.”

Pannu added, “I realised how a different side of my personality started showing when I wore those sarees and with time when I started liking what I saw in the mirror I slowly started getting more and more comfortable wearing those sarees.”

Taapsee wonders why cotton dresses are often mentioned as comfortable fashion, but sarees are not. She feels sarees are very comfortable if you know how to drape them properly. “Saree is a piece of cloth that can adjust to your size. No matter what size you are. It can suit any occasion. I don’t really believe the fact that saree can be only worn for festivals, or red carpets or big occasions. For me, saree was casual wear, my holiday wear.”

Her love for sarees has led to her collaboration with Suta to promote sarees as casual wear. She wants modern women to embrace sarees as everyday attire, not just for special occasions.

“So first, I incorporated that in my life, I totally loved it. I validated it, and then I wanted to take a step ahead because I saw so much love coming my way with these sarees. When I wear and I put up a picture or when I dress up in a saree that I want to make sure I share this experience with everyone through this collection,” she concluded.

On the work front, Taapsee has several projects lined up. She will return as Rani in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,” which releases on August 9 on Netflix. She will also appear in “Khel Khel Mein,” alongside Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor, set to release on August 15.