Sumbul Touqeer: Finding that beautiful balance

SHE may be just 20 years old, but Sumbul Touqeer has already achieved remarkable success, portraying two title roles in hit drama serials.

The gifted actress has followed up a winning performance in Imlie with her current show, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The television star has also become a powerful symbol of girl power for a new generation and is looking forward to climbing even greater heights in the future.

Eastern Eye caught up with the young sensation to discuss her amazing journey so far, her latest drama, fan base and the importance of balance.

How do you reflect on your actionpacked acting adventure so far?

Reflecting on my professionl life so far, it has been a trip of self-discovery and growth. From the very beginning, every role has been a unique challenge and each project has contributed to shaping me as an actress.

It has been a mix of highs and lows, filled with valuable lessons and unforgettable experiences. Imlie was a high point, then Bigg Boss and now Kavya… – all of them have been very different from each other.

You have had huge successes in the past few years, but have you had a chance to enjoy it yet?

Success in the entertainment industry often comes with a demanding schedule and constant challenges. However, I believe in finding joy in the little victories and appreciating the journey as much as the destination. The love and support from my fans are undoubtedly one of the most rewarding aspects of my success.

When I bought my dream home in the area I wanted, that felt like an achievement. I try to balance my personal and professional lives. I sure would like to go on a holiday.

How do you feel about playing the title roles in Imlie and Kavya… at such a young age?

Imlie marked the beginning of this incredible journey, where I portrayed the titular character grappling with complex social issues. The positive response from the audience was not only heartening, but has also motivated me to delve even deeper into my craft.

What about Kavya?

Kavya’s character brought a new set of emotions, complexities and relationships to explore. It was an opportunity to step into the shoes of a very different type of character and showcase a range of acting skills. As an actress, the responsibility of shouldering the lead in two popular shows has been both rewarding and challenging.

What did you most like about Kavya… when it was offered to you?

When Kavya… was offered to me, there were several aspects of the show that immediately captured my interest and excited me.

What stood out the most was the unique storyline and depth of the role. Kavya, as a character, is not a stereotype, but a multi-dimensional individual with her own dreams, struggles and aspirations. I think there is one aspect where I can relate to Kavya the most – her passion for her work and achieving her dreams and targets.

Tell us about that.

Because, in my entire life, I never had any other option. I always felt that if I am determined to act, then I will just do that and nothing else. Because there is no other option for me. If you have a backup plan, you are not passionate. That’s what I feel and Kavya is also the same. She has one target, and will do anything to achieve that.

If you are passionate about something, you are just going to get it. I didn’t always want to be an actor, but once I decided, since that moment I have been and still am an actor.

What has the experience of working on Kavya… been like?

Working on Kavya… has been a tremendous learning experience. The cast and crew have been incredibly supportive and the overall journey has been filled with both professional and personal growth. And when I am satisfied with the work I have done, I am able to sleep peacefully at night. Playing an Indian Administrative Service officer has been quite interesting.

Have you learned anything new while playing this character?

Absolutely. I decided to play the character as a calm person. Because IAS officers are usually very composed. They are very intelligent – you don’t see them freaking out or panicking at anytime. They don’t do that, because they always know how to handle a situation gracefully. This was something I was worried about, because I am not a very calm person…

You seem calm…

(Laughs) I can freak out and panic sometimes, so it was very difficult for me, but maybe I am also learning from Kavya as a person. Kavya is a very pure-hearted girl. I think I should adapt everything from her. Her intelligence, maybe.

You have done so much at a young age, but do you feel like you have missed out on anything growing up?

While my career has been a significant part of my life, I believe in finding a balance. I’ve been fortunate to have a supportive environment that allows me to pursue my passion while also enjoying a well-rounded life. I miss eating pani puri on the streets, but I still manage to do it sometimes.

How much does your incredible fan base mean to you?

My fans mean the world to me. Their love and encouragement are the driving force behind my work. Their unwavering support motivates me to give my best in every project.

What is the plan going forward and is cinema a part of that?

I’m excited about the future and exploring different opportunities. While my focus is on television currently, I’m open to exploring cinema if the right project comes along. I had done films such as Article 15 as a teenager. I am surely open to doing films.