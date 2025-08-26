‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested in London amid rape and image abuse inquiry

Highlights:

The arrest is not connected to the upcoming 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

A Strictly Come Dancing star in his 30s has been arrested in east London on suspicion of rape. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was also detained on suspicion of non-consensual intimate image abuse, police confirmed.

The arrest follows a third-party complaint concerning sexual and drug-related offences. The investigation is a joint operation between the Metropolitan Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Police Statement on Strictly Come Dancing Arrest

The Metropolitan Police issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“On Friday 22 August officers arrested a man in his 30s in east London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse. This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary. The arrest follows a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police emphasised that the suspect has not been publicly named and urged anyone with relevant information to contact them quoting reference number 8479/22AUG or provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Strictly Come Dancing Series Not Impacted

Authorities and sources at the BBC have clarified that the arrest is not linked to the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, which is currently in rehearsals and scheduled to return to BBC One in September.

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

Insiders confirmed that the 2025 series will continue as planned. The celebrity line-up for this year’s programme has already been announced, and production is proceeding despite the ongoing inquiry.

Previous Controversies on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing has faced a number of controversies in recent years. Earlier in 2025, reports indicated that the BBC consulted lawyers after allegations that two of the show’s stars had used cocaine.

In 2024, the broadcaster reviewed complaints of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by actress Amanda Abbington. The review upheld some complaints and resulted in new welfare measures. These included the introduction of chaperones present at all times during training sessions.

Since its launch in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has been one of the BBC’s most-watched entertainment programmes, regularly drawing millions of viewers on weekends. Despite past controversies, it remains a flagship show for the broadcaster.

What Happens Next in the Investigation

The joint investigation by the Metropolitan Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary continues. No charges have yet been filed, and further updates will depend on the outcome of evidence collection and witness interviews.

Police are investigating allegations that include rape, drug offences, and non-consensual intimate image abuse. Authorities are calling on anyone with information to come forward to assist with enquiries.

The BBC is expected to continue with the September premiere of Strictly Come Dancing, although questions about safeguarding procedures and the handling of misconduct allegations are likely to arise. The broadcaster has faced scrutiny in the past for its response to complaints involving the show, making current developments particularly sensitive.

Impact on the Show and Public Perception

This arrest comes at a time when Strictly Come Dancing is preparing for a new series, adding renewed attention to the programme’s history of controversy. While the current investigation is separate from ongoing production, the case is likely to generate public debate over safety, conduct, and accountability within high-profile entertainment programmes.

Despite this, the BBC has maintained that production will continue, and the celebrity line-up for 2025 remains unchanged. The programme’s long-standing popularity suggests it will remain a significant part of the broadcaster’s weekend schedule, even amid these challenges.