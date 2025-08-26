Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha confirm first pregnancy

Highlights:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child.

The couple announced it via Instagram with the caption: “Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Parineeti’s mother, Reena Chopra, called it the “biggest blessing.”

The baby is expected towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have officially announced they are expecting their first child. The news was shared on Monday through a joint Instagram post, featuring a video of the couple holding hands with the caption: “Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The announcement has sparked widespread congratulations from family, friends, and colleagues in the film and political spheres.

Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Announcement Draws Celebrities’ Congratulations

The pregnancy announcement quickly attracted attention from Bollywood stars and other public figures. Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, expressed her delight, writing: “Congratulations” alongside a heart emoji. Actress Katrina Kaif responded with three red hearts, while Ananya Panday commented: “Awww congratulations Pari” accompanied by a string of emojis.

Parineeti’s mother, Reena Chopra, also shared her joy in a post, saying: “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed!”

Other celebrities joined in sending congratulations, including Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, stylist Tanya Ghavri, designer Manish Malhotra, and singer Kanika Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations darling,” while Malhotra filled the comments section with red hearts, demonstrating widespread support for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at this milestone.

Early Hints of Parineeti Chopra’s Pregnancy

The couple had previously hinted at exciting news during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. When host Kapil Sharma asked about family expectations, Raghav Chadha smiled and suggested that an announcement would follow soon, prompting fans to speculate about a pregnancy.

Parineeti Chopra’s Personal Life and Marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur. The wedding was a high-profile event attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures from both the film industry and politics. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their married life on social media, building a strong connection with fans who now celebrate the news of their first child.

Family Reactions and Public Celebrations

Reena Chopra described the pregnancy as the “biggest blessing,” reflecting the joy within Parineeti Chopra’s family. The announcement has been met with heartfelt messages not only from family but also from colleagues and friends across the entertainment industry. The outpouring of goodwill demonstrates the strong bonds Parineeti Chopra has cultivated throughout her career and personal life.

Expected Arrival and Future Updates

Reports suggest that the baby is due either at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. Fans of Parineeti Chopra are eagerly awaiting further updates, as she frequently shares personal and professional milestones on her social media platforms. The couple’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter, one that is being widely celebrated as a moment of joy and blessing for both families.

Parineeti Chopra Continues to Inspire Fans

Parineeti Chopra’s career and personal life have often been shared with her audience, making this pregnancy announcement particularly special for her fans. The actress, known for her work in Bollywood and her active engagement with fans online, now enters a new stage in life, with followers keen to witness this next chapter.

For Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this marks a significant life milestone. From the early hints on The Great Indian Kapil Show to the heartfelt Instagram announcement, the couple’s news has captured attention across India and among fans in the UK, highlighting Parineeti Chopra’s continued presence in both cinema and public life.