JJ Perry brings ‘John Wick’ action expertise to Yash’s ‘Toxic’ with all-Indian stunt crew

Highlights:

JJ Perry, stunt director of John Wick and Fast & Furious, is leading the action for Yash’s film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

A 45-day action shoot is underway in Mumbai with an all-Indian stunt crew.

Perry said: “This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them.”

Toxic is being filmed in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in other Indian languages. - Advertisement -

The film is set for worldwide release on 19 March 2026.

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, best known for his work on John Wick and Fast & Furious, is leading the action design for Yash’s new film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. The project is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is being filmed in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is set for worldwide release on 19 March 2026.

JJ Perry leads 45-day action shoot in Mumbai

The production is currently in the middle of a 45-day schedule in Mumbai, centred on an extensive action sequence that has taken months of preparation. The makers invested heavily in pre-production, with detailed storyboards, pre-visualisation sessions, and rehearsals to ensure the sequence meets international standards.

JJ Perry has described the approach as “immersive, visceral, and new to Indian cinema.” His experience spans more than three decades across 39 countries, and he is applying the same precision and planning that defined his Hollywood work.

Why JJ Perry chose an all-Indian stunt team

One of the most notable aspects of Toxic is that Perry decided to work exclusively with an Indian stunt crew. This is the first time in his career he has relied solely on local professionals for a film of this scale.

“This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them,” Perry said. “We’re here to push boundaries together, and that’s what filmmaking is.”

The decision was based on his observation of their technical skill, creativity, and discipline. While Perry has frequently collaborated with international teams, he explained that the Indian crew demonstrated a level of commitment that matched any global benchmark.

“In my decades of experience, I’ve rarely seen such commitment and creativity,” he noted. “Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat, and this incredible team has been fantastic. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production design department has been outstanding.”

By relying on Indian talent, JJ Perry is not only ensuring authenticity in the film’s action but also highlighting the growing confidence of Indian cinema in managing large-scale productions without outsourcing critical elements to foreign crews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

JJ Perry’s global filmmaking perspective

For Perry, Toxic represents a significant milestone. His action design is shaped by a career in Hollywood, but he has emphasised the importance of blending that with Indian cultural context.

“India’s culture is ancient, rich, and layered. Blending it with the action language I’ve developed over the years is very exciting. I don’t just want to replicate what’s been done, I want to create something unique. And Toxic is giving me that chance.”

This perspective reflects Perry’s larger approach to filmmaking: combining technical mastery with sensitivity to the story’s roots. By working with Geetu Mohandas, Yash, and a team of Indian technicians, Perry is contributing to what the producers describe as a unique mix of Indian storytelling and global cinematic grammar.

A multilingual film with global ambitions

The filmmakers are producing Toxic simultaneously in Kannada and English. In addition, dubbed versions will be released in four other Indian languages. This multilingual strategy reflects a growing trend in Indian cinema to position films for both pan-Indian and international audiences.

Yash, who became a household name with the K.G.F franchise, is co-producing the project with Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The production also involves global VFX company DNEG, which has worked on several Hollywood blockbusters.

The involvement of JJ Perry, along with the multilingual release plan and international VFX support, places Toxic among the most ambitious Indian films in recent years.

When will Toxic release?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026. With Yash in the lead role, Geetu Mohandas directing, and JJ Perry choreographing the action, the film is positioned as one of the major Indian releases of the year.