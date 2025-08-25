Snoop Dogg faces backlash over comments on LGBTQ+ representation in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

Highlights:

Snoop Dogg said he is “scared to go to the movies” because of LGBTQ+ representation in family films.

He recalled being caught off guard when his grandson asked about a same-sex couple in Pixar’s Lightyear.

The 2022 film included a montage of a lesbian couple and their child, sparking discussion before its release.

Snoop Dogg’s remarks have triggered calls for him to be removed from the AFL Grand Final lineup. - Advertisement -

The rapper has a history of criticism for past homophobic and transphobic comments.

Snoop Dogg has publicly expressed discomfort with LGBTQ+ themes in children’s films, specifically referencing Pixar’s 2022 release Lightyear. The rapper said he felt unsettled when watching the movie with his grandson, who questioned a same-sex couple depicted in the storyline.

During an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop Dogg said: “What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere.” He recalled a sequence in which Buzz Lightyear’s colleague Alisha Hawthorne marries her partner and starts a family.

Snoop Dogg, 53, admitted he did not expect the scene and felt unprepared when his grandson asked questions. “I didn’t come in for this. I just came to watch the movie. It threw me for a loop … I’m scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of stuff that I don’t have an answer for,” he said.

Representation in Pixar’s Lightyear

The movie Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story franchise and tells the backstory of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans. The character Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, is shown marrying her partner Kiko and raising a child.

A same-sex kiss between the couple was originally cut but later reinstated following objections from Pixar staff after Disney’s decision to remove it. The reinstated sequence marked the first time Disney included an on-screen same-sex kiss and was among its most visible portrayals of an LGBTQ+ relationship.

The inclusion of the scene drew attention prior to the film’s release, sparking discussions about representation in mainstream children’s entertainment.

Backlash to Snoop Dogg’s Remarks

Snoop Dogg’s statements have led to widespread criticism. Some have called for him to be removed as the headline act at the upcoming Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final.

The reaction reflects ongoing debate over the presence of LGBTQ+ characters in films aimed at younger audiences. Supporters of such representation argue it reflects the reality of diverse family structures, while critics, such as Snoop Dogg, question its appropriateness in children’s entertainment.

Snoop Dogg’s History of Controversial Comments

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has faced scrutiny for his views on LGBTQ+ issues. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has previously been criticized for homophobic and transphobic language.

In the past, he referred to Caitlyn Jenner as a “science project” and used an anti-gay slur in a 2014 Instagram post. These remarks have contributed to ongoing concerns about his public stance on LGBTQ+ topics.

Given this history, Snoop Dogg’s recent comments on Lightyear have reinforced perceptions that he continues to take a critical view of LGBTQ+ inclusion in popular culture.

Cultural Debate Over LGBTQ+ Representation

The response to Snoop Dogg’s statements highlights the wider cultural conversation about LGBTQ+ representation in family entertainment. Pixar and Disney’s decision to include the scene in Lightyear was viewed by many as a milestone in inclusive storytelling.

Supporters argue that the presence of LGBTQ+ characters helps normalize diverse identities and relationships, reflecting the lived experiences of many families. Critics, however, maintain that such themes are not suitable for young audiences.

Snoop Dogg’s intervention has reignited the debate, drawing attention to the divide between advocates of inclusive media and those who prefer to limit such portrayals in children’s films.